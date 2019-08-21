Accelitas, Inc. Adds Financial Services Industry Veteran Jimmy Williams as SVP, National Sales Manager and Promotes Mark Smith to COO

/EIN News/ -- PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelitas, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered credit risk and identity intelligence services that enable lenders to say “yes” to more good customers, today announced that the company has again expanded its executive team, appointing Jimmy Williams as SVP, National Sales Manager. The company has also promoted industry veteran Mark Smith, who joined as SVP of Product Development in August 2018, to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both changes are intended to help the company manage its strong growth in its credit risk management business.



Williams has nearly 20 years of experience helping merchants, employers, and financial institutions to grow their business and achieve their goals in markets as diverse as leading U.S. retailers, fast food, healthcare and the gaming industry. He has worked as an individual contributor, a team leader of strategic growth initiatives, and a provider of financial services tools to underserved consumers. Most recently, he served on the Bank of America Emerging Payments and Strategy team. Previously, he served 18 years at First Data in various leadership roles supporting the Money Network payroll product, TeleCheck Services, and First Data Merchant Services. At Accelitas, Williams now leads the company’s sales and business development team.



“The combination of incredible talent and capability at Accelitas is truly astonishing,” said Williams. “At First Data I saw how unique data attributes were able to deliver high-value decisioning, and Accelitas takes that approach to an entirely new level, applying unique data and artificial intelligence to help lenders grow profits while reducing risks. From my time spent working on solutions for the financially underserved, I’ve come to understand the shortcomings of traditional FICO models and the financial challenges that consumers who lack extensive credit histories face each day. These are consumers who can benefit from the more comprehensive and accurate scoring models that Accelitas is developing. I’m excited to be part of the Accelitas team, and I look forward to building on the success that the team here has already achieved.”



Smith, who has over 20 years’ experience delivering product solutions to corporate and government customers for companies including Oracle, Xerox and First Data, joined Accelitas in August 2018 as SVP, Product Development. In his new role, he will oversee the Accelitas product development, engineering and operations teams.



“With Accelitas in growth mode and with our data scientists, developers and operations teams hard at work delivering new solutions for credit risk management, it made sense to divide C-level responsibilities and to move product, engineering, and operations under a new, dedicated COO role, freeing our CEO Greg Cote to be laser-focused on the company strategy, innovation and growth,” said Smith. “I’m excited to take on this new role and to help Accelitas continue its momentum as a leading innovator in financial services.”



“Both Jimmy and Mark bring innovative thinking and a wealth of experience to their roles here at Accelitas,” said Greg Cote, Accelitas co-founder and CEO. “Jimmy has deep industry experience in payments and consumer services, amazing sales team and client management skills, and genuine concern for the financially underserved consumers our credit risk management services are intended to help. Mark has proven himself in his previous role leading product development and is ready to take on the management of the engineering and operations teams, who build and deliver new features and services rapidly to our customers. Our team has never been better positioned to bring our predictive analytics solutions to market more quickly and effectively, helping lenders say ‘yes’ to more profitable accounts, even for thin-file and no-file consumers.”



To learn more about Accelitas and its Accelerated Insight Platform, visit www.accelitas.com .



About Accelitas



Accelitas provides AI-powered credit risk and identity intelligence services that enable fast, fair, and frictionless access to more customers. Our Accelerated Insight® platform delivers a real-time Credit Risk Web Service called AI Lift that leverages alternative data to identify and accept up to 20-30% more creditworthy borrowers that traditional screening services miss. The resulting increase in acceptance rates and decrease in rejection rates, FPD, and charge offs help lenders grow profitable accounts while minimizing risk.

Accelitas is a trademark and Accelerated Insight is a registered trademark of Accelitas, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Scott Mullins

Accelitas, Inc.

1 (415) 842-7714 (office)

smullins@accelitas.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.