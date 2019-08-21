Worldwide Smart Water Metering Market Insights (2019-2024): Digitalization of the Water Industry Operations Creates Lucrative Market Avenues

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Metering Market by Meter Type (Elctromagnetic, Ultrasonic, Mechanical), Technology (AMI, AMR), Component (Meters & Accessories, IT Solutions, Communications), Application (Water Utilities, Industries), and Region -Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart water metering market is estimated to be USD 5.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



Water scarcity and reduction of NRW are currently the major concerns of the water utilities. Industrialization and urbanization have led to an increase in water consumption, thus impacting the total availability of water supply.

Moreover, the growing concerns of utilities over water supply have increased because of climatic changes. This has further resulted in increased water supply rates in certain regions such as North America and the Middle East & Africa. Such factors drive the need for improving the water metering infrastructure in order to reduce heavy water losses.



The revolution in mobile communication networks and rising dependence on mobile applications for noting and billing water consumption are creating opportunities for the smart water metering market.



The market is segmented, on the basis of meter type, into the electromagnetic meter, ultrasonic meter, and mechanical meter. Also, on the basis of the technologies adopted by the utilities, the market is categorized into AMR and AMI.

Further, the market is segmented, on the basis of components, into meters & accessories, IT solutions, and communications. The applications served by smart water metering include water utilities and industries.

The major suppliers in the smart water metering market are Badger Meter, Sensus, Itron, and Arad Group among others.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Utilities' Focus Toward Reducing Non-revenue Water

5.2.1.2 Need for Smart Water Metering to Optimize Water Consumption

5.2.1.3 Need for Accuracy in Billing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Government Initiatives

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Acceptance By End-Users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Replacement of Aging Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Digitalization of the Water Industry Operations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Investments and Long Payback Period



6 Market, By Meter Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electromagnetic Meter

6.2.1 Capabilities of Measuring Wastewater and Better Operational Efficiency Help in Growth of Electromagnetic Meters

6.3 Ultrasonic Meter

6.3.1 Efficient Detection of Leaks, Bursts, and Reverse Flows Help in Reducing Nonrevenue Water, Which is Likely to Boost the Ultrasonic Meter Market

6.4 Mechanical Meter

6.4.1 Low Costs of Mechanical Meters Create Their Sales Opportunities in Developing Countries



7 Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 AMR

7.2.1 AMR Technology Helps in Reducing Manual Intervention for Data Collection, Which is Driving the Market

7.3 AMI

7.3.1 Digitalization and Demand for Data Management are Driving the Higher Growth Rate of the AMI Segment



8 Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Meters & Accessories

8.2.1 Innovations in Technology and New Sensor Built Hardware Components are Driving the Meters & Accessories Market

8.3 IT Solutions

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Data Management Software is Likely to Drive Market

8.4 Communications

8.4.1 Upgrading of Communication Network to Gap the Bridge Between Hardware Component and Software Platforms is Driving the Communications Segment



9 Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Water Utilities

9.2.1 Huge Investments in Smart Metering Infrastructure are Likely to Drive the Water Utilities-Based Market

9.3 Industries

9.3.1 Rising Concerns on Managing Water Consumption to Reduce Operational Costs are Driving the Market



10 Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Focus on Reducing Water Losses By Optimizing Infrastructure is Likely to Drive the US Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increased Deployment of Smart Water Infrastructure is Driving the Canadian Market

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 New Infrastructural Development and Installation of Smart Water Meters are Boosting the Growth of Smart Water Meters in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Water Utilities are Focused on Reducing NRW By Deploying Smart Water Metering Infrastructure

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Government's Aim to Replace Old Water Meters With Smart Water Meters is Creating Opportunities for the Market During the Forecast Period

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 The UK's Water Utilities Plan to Install 100% Smart Water Meters By 2030, Which is Expected to Drive the Market

10.3.4 Netherlands

10.3.4.1 Installation of New Water Meters By Water Utilities is Driving the Market

10.3.5 Denmark

10.3.5.1 Water Utilities are Focusing on Early Leak Detection, Which is Driving the Danish Market

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Demand for Robust Water Management Systems for Coping With Rapid Urbanization in China is Driving the Market

10.4.2 Australia

10.4.2.1 Water Scarcity in the Country is Leading to Rapid Installation of Smart Water Meters to Manage Water Consumption

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Large Investments for Expanding the Communications Networks are Driving the Japanese Market

10.4.4 Malaysia

10.4.4.1 High Levels of NRW in Malaysia is Creating Opportunities for Smart Water Meters During the Forecast Period

10.4.5 India

10.4.5.1 Municipalities Focused on Managing Water and Wastewater By Installing Smart Water Meters for Handling Water Consumption

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Huge Investments in Installing Smart Water Meters are Driving the Saudi Arabian Market

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.2.1 High Replacement Rate of Old Water Infrastructure With Intelligent Systems is Boosting the Growth of Smart Water Meters in the UAE

10.5.3 Israel

10.5.3.1 Increasing Adoption Rate of Automation Technologies and IoT By Water Utilities is Driving the Israeli Market

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.4.1 Deployment of AMI Technology in Water Metering Infrastructure is Driving the South African Market

10.5.5 Egypt

10.5.5.1 Upcoming Water Metering Infrastructural Projects Along With Supportive Government Initiatives are Driving the Egyptian Market

10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Water Meters for Solving Water Scarcity is Likely to Boost the Brazilian Market

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Smart Water Meters to Solve the Increasing Water Theft Challenges in Argentina

10.6.3 Uruguay

10.6.3.1 Infrastructural Development for Water Metering is Driving the Uruguayan Market

10.6.4 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Expansions & Investments

11.3.3 Contracts & Agreements

11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Innovators

11.4.3 Dynamic

11.4.4 Emerging



12 Company Profile

12.1 Badger Meter

12.2 Kamstrup

12.3 Diehl

12.4 Landis+Gyr

12.5 Aclara Technologies

12.6 Sensus

12.7 Itron

12.8 Datamatic

12.9 B Meters

12.10 Elster Group

12.11 Arad Group

12.12 Zenner

12.13 Neptune Technology Group



