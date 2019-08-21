Worldwide Jojoba Oil Market Trends & Opportunities to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jojoba Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Industrial), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, Central & South America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jojoba oil market size is expected to reach USD 222.1 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.4%.



Rising demand for personal care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, moisturizers, skin creams, and lipsticks, is the key factor driving the market. Moreover, growing awareness about the product benefits is expected to propel the demand in future, especially in Asia-Pacific countries.



North America held the largest market share in the previous years and is expected to maintain its leading position in future as well due to positive outlook from cosmetics industry and improving production techniques. Mexico, in particular, is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities as the country has suitable climate and weather conditions for the growth of Jojoba plants.



However, lack of commercialization of jojoba oil is anticipated to hamper the market. On the other hand, extensive R&D has discovered numerous applications for jojoba oil in pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care products, thereby augmenting product demand.



In addition, preference for green and economic technologies is likely to boost the market growth. Increasing production of herbal medicines is expected to boost the demand further. Increasing use of jojoba oil in place of numerous fuels is also an opportunity for the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

North America is expected to be the largest regional market over the forecast period due to product and technological advancements along with extensive product usage in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

Significant demand from U.S. and presence of a large number of companies, such as Desert Whale Jojoba Company and Purcell Jojoba International, in the country are further expected to drive the regional market.

Easy availability of raw materials for oil production, rise in disposable income, improving lifestyle, and rapidly growing personal care industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in this region.

Cosmetics is the major application segment as a result of wide product usage due to its benefits, such as excellent anti-ageing and moisturizing properties.

Companies in the jojoba oil market invest heavily in the development of innovative products and focus on expanding their product portfolio to strengthen their position in the global industry.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Jojoba Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.4 Recent Innovations in Application Segment

3.5 Key Applications Jojoba Oil

3.6 Product Comparative Analysis

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.7.1 Product Classification Codes

3.7.2 Standard & Compliances

3.7.3 Safety

3.8 Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.3 Industry Challenges

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Jojoba Oil Market

3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9.1.1 Supplier Power

3.9.1.2 Buyer Power

3.9.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.9.1.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.9.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.9.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.9.2.1 Political Landscape

3.9.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.9.2.3 Social Landscape

3.9.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.9.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.9.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.9.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9.3.1 Joint Ventures

3.9.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions



Chapter 4 Jojoba Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2014 to 2025

4.4 Cosmetics & Personal care

4.5 Pharmaceutical

4.6 Industrial

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Jojoba Oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Regional Market Snapshot

5.2 Top 5 Players

5.3 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic & Technological)

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025

5.5 North America

5.6 Europe

5.7 Asia-Pacific

5.8 Central & South America

5.9 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Company Profiles (Users)

6.1 Crabtree & Evelyn

6.2 Primavera Life GmbH

6.3 Jurlique International Pty. Ltd.

6.4 Skinfood Co. Ltd.

6.5 Innocosma

6.6 Creative Nail Design

6.7 Hanbang Mein Cosmetics

6.8 U.S. International Trading Corporation

6.9 Eve Taylor (London)

6.10 Ole Henriksen

6.11 LOGOCOS Naturkosmetik AG

6.12 Choi Fung Hong

6.13 Roonka Australia

6.14 JE International

6.15 Pure & Basic



Chapter 7 Company Profiles (Producers)

7.1 Purcell Jojoba International

7.2 Inca Oil S.A.

7.3 Eco Oil Argentina S.A.

7.4 Desert Whale Jojoba Company

7.5 Egyptian Natural Oil Co. (NATOIL)

7.6 The Jojoba Company

7.7 Jojoba Desert



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Public Companies

8.5 Private Companies



