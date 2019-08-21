Shockwave Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Shockwave Medical’s management team will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the upcoming Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference being held from September 4-5, 2019 in Boston, MA. The Shockwave Medical session is scheduled to take place Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Shockwave Medical’s management team is also scheduled to participate in in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the upcoming 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference being held from September 9-11, 2019 in New York, NY. The Shockwave Medical session is scheduled to take place Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of both presentations at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/ . Materials related to the presentations will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the presentations will be available later that day.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated by establishing a new standard of care with Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) technology. The company’s differentiated and proprietary IVL approach to calcium modification uses sonic pressure waves to safely and effectively fracture problematic calcium throughout the cardiovascular system in a wide and growing number of applications. For more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster, Gilmartin Group

investors@shockwavemedical.com



