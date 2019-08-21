Global Personalized Medicine (PM) Market Anticipated to Near $3.2 Trillion by 2025 - PM Therapeutics is Projected to Register the Fastest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Personalized Medical Care, Therapeutics, Personalized Nutrition & Wellness), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personalized medicine (PM) market size is expected to reach USD 3.18 trillion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.



Growing number of approved companion diagnostics and biomarker products have been proved promising avenues for the development of advanced precision diagnostic tests. Several personalized diagnostics and therapeutic products based on companion diagnostics are under clinical trials and development pipelines, which also add an incremental opportunity to accelerate this market.



Gene therapies are widely utilized to diagnose both chronic and genetic disorders according to individual's genetic makeup. Growing adoption of gene sequencing and data analytics technologies is anticipated to escalate precision medicine market growth. Decreasing cost of whole genome sequencing, advancement in cell biology sector, and the development of Human Genome Project are several other factors influencing the demand for gene therapy hence, boosting the overall market. Moreover, key leaders are undergoing numerous strategic developments to launch novel personalized products, which will also contribute to the market expansion.



For instance, in September 2018, Vertex Pharmaceuticals collaborated with Genomics for the delivery of precision medicine based on individual's genetic differences and lifestyle. Similarly, in January 2018, Foundation Medicine collaborated with European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) to facilitate Foundation's comprehensive genomic profiling to across personalized medicine and clinical trial enrolment.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

PM therapeutics is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the development of high-capacity rapid sequencing platforms for medical therapies

Reduction in sequencing cost leads to an expected growth of genomic sequencing and genetic research, thus contributing to lucrative opportunities for genomic medicine

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to rising number of collaborative initiatives between eastern and western market leaders

Chinese personalized medicine market is benefited due to initiatives implemented by the Chinese government and reimbursements for disease treatment

Prominent companies include GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Asuragen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Dako A/S, Exact Science Corp., and Biogen, Inc

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Personalized Medicine Market Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Personalized Medicine Market : Segment Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.3 Personalized Medicine Market : Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Personalized Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For PM Diagnostics & PM Therapeutics, 2018

3.3 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping For PM Medical Care & PM Nutrition, 2018

3.4 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.5 Cost Structure Analysis

3.6 User Perspective Analysis

3.6.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.6.2. Market influencer analysis

3.7 List of Key End-users By Region, By Test Type, By Application, By Country

3.8 Technology Overview

3.8.1. Technology timeline

3.9 Regulatory Framework

3.9.1. Reimbursement framework

3.9.2. Standards & compliances

3.10 Personalized Medicine Market - Market Dynamics

3.10.1 Market driver analysis

3.10.1.1 Advancement of next generation sequencing

3.10.1.2 Growing number of companion/associated diagnostics

3.10.1.3 Increasing number of retail clinics across the developed regions of North America and Europe

3.10.1.4 Increasing prevalence of cancer

3.10.1.5 Increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors attributing

3.10.1.6 Increasing usage of biomarkers for PM cancer therapy

3.10.2 Market restraint analysis

3.10.2.1 Presence of non-value-based PM diagnostics reimbursement policy

3.10.2.2 Lack of proper intellectual property regulations for personalized medical technologies

3.10.2.3 Non-structural development of biomarkers

3.10.3 Market challenges analysis

3.10.3.1 Burden of proof is greater for clinical validation for PM therapeutics

3.11 Personalized Medicine Market Analysis Tools

3.11.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.11.1.1 Supplier power : Low bargaining supplier power due to low complex nature of personalized medicines

3.11.1.2 Buyer power: Moderate bargaining power of buyer as a result of low number of FDA approved products

3.11.1.3 Substitution threat: Highly specific precision medicines leads to low threat of substitution

3.11.1.4 New entrants threat: High initial investment results in moderate new entrant threat

3.11.1.5 Competitive rivalry: Launch of novel personalized medicines leads to intense competition

3.11.2 PESTEL analysis

3.11.2.1 Political landscape

3.11.2.2 Environmental landscape

3.11.2.3 Social landscape

3.11.2.4 Technology landscape

3.11.2.5 Legal landscape

3.11.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.11.3.1 Joint ventures

3.11.3.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.11.3.3 Licensing & partnership

3.11.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.11.3.5 Strategic divestments

3.11.4 Market entry strategies

3.11.5 Case studies

3.12 Personalized Medicine - Application Growth Prospects Analysis

3.12.1 Personalized Medicine - Application Opportunity v/s Implementation

3.12.2 Personalized Medicine - Application Opportunities Prioritized



Chapter 4 Personalized Medicine Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis/ranking, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share/ranking by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.4 Market differentiators

4.4.5 Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Funding outlook

4.5.3 Regional network map

4.5.4 Company market position analysis

4.5.5 List of Supplier



Chapter 5 Personalized Medicine Market Categorization: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Personalized Medicine Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.4 Global Personalized Medicine Market, by Product, 2014 to 2025

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following:

5.5.1 PM diagnostics

5.5.2 PM therapeutics

5.5.3 Personalized medical care

5.5.4 Personalized nutrition & wellness



Chapter 6 Personalized Medicine Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product

6.1 Personalized Medicine Market Share By Region, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Latin America

6.7 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 List of Companies

7.2 Strategy Framework

7.3 Market Participation Categorization

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 Illumina Inc.

7.4.2 GE Healthcare

7.4.3 Asuragen Incorporated

7.4.4 Cepheid

7.4.5 Abbott Laboratories

7.4.6 Dako A/S

7.4.7 Exact Science Corporation

7.4.8 Biogen

7.4.9 Decode Genetics Inc

7.4.10 Exagen Diagnostics Inc

7.4.11 Genelex Corporation

7.4.12 Precision Biologics Incorporated

7.4.13 QIAGEN

7.4.14 Celera Diagnostics LLC

7.4.15 Affymetrix Incorporated

7.4.16 eviCore Healthcare (DNADirect Inc.)

7.4.17 Agendia N.V.



