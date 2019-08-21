Global Human Resource Management Markets, 2014 to 2025 - Demand for Hosted Deployment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Resource Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Software (Core HR, Talent Management), By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human resource management market is anticipated to reach USD 30.01 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2025.



Increasing need for managing the widespread workforce and growing demand for replacing the legacy systems with improved human capital management platforms is anticipated to fuel the growth.



Technological proliferation in big data analytics, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to positively impact growth of the human resource management (HRM) market. Various HRM providers are developing innovative solutions that integrate upcoming technologies into HR systems for enhanced organizational performance.



HRM solution providers are focusing on developing software/solutions that easily integrate with mobile apps, thereby enabling employees and employers to access information pertaining to time and attendance, leaves, and performance status from their personal devices. These features increase the transparency across the departments in organizations and provide flexibility to the managers to access data anytime and from anywhere across the globe.



Increased adoption of cloud deployment across all industries is expected to accelerate the demand for HRM solutions over the forecast period. The use of cloud technology enables various Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt modern HRM solutions at reasonable prices without the need to constantly upgrade or replace the systems.



Post the implementation of HRM software, organizations require support and maintenance services from their vendors. This is expected to increase the demand for the support & maintenance services. The segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 14% from 2019 to 2025.



Retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of above 13.6% from 2019 to 2025. The rapid growth of the retail industry has resulted in the large-scale hiring as well as employee retention at all levels of the industry by ensuring better job roles, career paths, and benefits. In an attempt to streamline these functions, a large number of organizations operating in the retail industry opt for HRM solutions.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Talent management software segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 13.5% over the forecast period, owing to features such as attracting, recruiting, and retaining the human assets of their organization.

Demand for hosted deployment segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the ease of integration with other systems, ease of use, and reduced costs. The segment is anticipated to reach USD 13.88 billion by 2025.

Large enterprises led the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next six years. This dominance can be attributed to focus of organizations on increasing productivity and efficiency of labors with HRM solutions.

Asia-Pacific HR management market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR and reach USD 6.54 billion by 2025, owing to the rapid industrialization and digitization initiatives taken by the regional governments.

Key HRM market players include Accenture PLC, Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc., Cezanne HR Ltd., Ceridian HCM, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Mercer LLC, NetSuite, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), SAP SE, Talentsoft, Ultimate Software, and Workday, Inc., among others.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.2.1 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) market, by region, 2014 - 2025

2.2.2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) market, by software, 2014 - 2025

2.2.3 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) market, by service, 2014 - 2025

2.2.4 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) market, by deployment, 2014 - 2025

2.2.5 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) market, by enterprise size, 2014 - 2025

2.2.6 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) market, by end use, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing demand for the automation of HR processes

3.4.1.2 Growing applications of big data analytics and mobile technology in HRM systems

3.4.2 Market challenges analysis

3.4.2.1 Resistance of workforce toward the adoption of new HR solutions

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.7 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market - Evolution Analysis



Chapter 4 Human Resource Management (HRM) Software Outlook

4.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Share By Software, 2018

4.2 Core HR

4.3 Employee Collaboration & Engagement

4.4 Recruiting

4.5 Talent Management

4.6 Workforce Planning & Analytics

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Human Resource Management (HRM) Service Outlook

5.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Share By Service, 2018

5.2 Integration & Deployment

5.3 Support & Maintenance

5.4 Training & Consulting



Chapter 6 Human Resource Management (HRM) Deployment Outlook

6.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Share By Deployment, 2018

6.2 Hosted

6.3 On-premise



Chapter 7 Human Resource Management (HRM) Enterprise Size Outlook

7.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2018

7.2 Large Enterprise

7.3 Small & Medium Enterprise



Chapter 8 Human Resource Management (HRM) End use Outlook

8.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Share By End use, 2018

8.2 Academia

8.3 BFSI

8.4 Government

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 IT & Telecom

8.7 Manufacturing

8.8 Retail

8.9 Others



Chapter 9 Human Resource Management (HRM) Regional Outlook

9.1 Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Share By Region, 2018

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 MEA



Chapter 10 Human Resource Management (HRM) Vendor Market Outlook

10.1 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Growth Rate, by Vendor, (%)

10.2 U.S.

10.3 Canada

10.4 France

10.5 Germany

10.6 U.K.

10.7 Australia

10.8 China

10.9 Hong Kong

10.10 India

10.11 Japan

10.12 Singapore

10.13 Thailand

10.14 Latin America

10.15 MEA



Chapter 11 Human Resource Management (HRM) Implementer Market Outlook

11.1 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market, by Implementer, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

11.2 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Implementer Market Share, 2018

11.3 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Market Growth Rate, by Implementer, (%)

11.4 Global Human Resource Management (HRM) Implementer Market, by Deployment, 2014 - 2025

11.5 U.S.

11.6 Canada

11.7 France

11.8 Germany

11.9 U.K.

11.10 Australia

11.11 China

11.12 Hong Kong

11.13 India

11.14 Japan

11.15 Singapore

11.16 Thailand

11.17 Latin America

11.18 MEA



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Accenture PLC

12.2 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Inc.

12.3 Cezanne HR Ltd.

12.4 Ceridian HCM Inc.

12.5 IBM Corporation

12.6 Kronos Incorporated

12.7 Mercer LLC

12.8 NetSuite Inc.

12.9 Oracle Corporation

12.10 PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

12.11 SAP SE

12.12 Talentsoft

12.13 Ultimate Software

12.14 Workday Inc.



