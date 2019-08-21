Global Virus Filtration Market to Witness a CAGR of 12.7% Over 2019-2026 - Chromatography Technology Segment Projected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virus Filtration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology (Filtration, Chromatography), By Application (Biologicals, Medical Devices), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virus filtration market size is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2026. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for biological products such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy, tissue, and stem cell products is a major factor driving the growth. Biopharmaceuticals are mainly derived from human, animal, and plants and therefore require a scrutinized virus filtration procedure to avoid virus contamination in the production. Therefore, the necessity of this procedure during the production of biologics is expected to boost the market growth.



Many leading biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology manufacturers are involved in R&D to develop innovative biological products. For instance, in 2016, Pfizer Inc. invested USD 7,872 million in R&D, which was around 8% more than the R&D investment in 2015. This investment was mainly made to boost innovation and productivity in R&D to accomplish a sustainable pipeline of vaccines and differentiated therapies with lucrative commercial opportunities. Virus filtration is an important step in biologics development, thus, increasing R&D on biologics is expected to drive the product demand.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Consumables was the largest revenue generating segment in 2018 owing to the increased usage of consumables including reagents, kits, and membranes in biologics downstream processing

Chromatography technology segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advancements such as disposable or single-use membranes that eliminate the risk of a potential virus contaminant

Biologicals segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, and diabetes

The biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing investment in R&D and production of biologics

North America led the virus filtration market in 2018 primarily due to the presence of several leading biotechnology companies and increased R&D activities

Asia-Pacific is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing presence of CROs in countries including China and India due to the presence of a large genome pool, less stringent regulations, and availability of economical labor force is contributing to the regional growth

Some of the major players are Merck KGaA, Sartorius, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc., Lonza, and Clean Cells

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Market Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.3 Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.3 User perspective analysis

3.3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.3.4 Procedure cost analysis/breakdown

3.3.5 List of Key End-users, by region / by product / by country

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology Timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards & Compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising demand for biologics

3.6.1.2 Increasing R&D investment

3.6.1.3 Compliance with regulatory framework

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Intense competition among vendors

3.6.3 Industry Opportunity

3.6.3.1 Growth in pharmaceutical outsourcing industry

3.6.3.2 Rising adoption of single-use technologies

3.6.4 Industry Challenges

3.6.4.1 Complexity of biologics

3.7 Virus Filtration Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1 Supplier Power

3.7.1.2 Buyer Power

3.7.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4 Threat from new entrant

3.7.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.7.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Virus Filtration Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.2.2 Key customers

4.2.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company market position analysis

4.3.2 Company market Share/Ranking, by region

4.3.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.3.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4 Private companies

4.4.1 List of key emerging companies' /technology disruptors/innovators

4.4.2 Funding outlook

4.4.3 Regional network map

4.4.4 Company market position analysis

4.4.5 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Virus Filtration Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Virus Filtration Market, by Product, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Product



Chapter 6 Virus Filtration Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Virus Filtration Market, by Technology, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Technology



Chapter 7 Virus Filtration Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Virus Filtration Market, by Application, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by Application



Chapter 8 Virus Filtration Market: End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Virus Filtration Market, by End Use, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026, by End Use



Chapter 9 Virus Filtration Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Technology, Application, End Use

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

9.3 Market Share Analysis by Country/ State

9.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.5 Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

9.6 North America

9.7 Europe

9.8 Asia Pacific

9.9 Latin America

9.10 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Merck KGaA

10.2 Danaher

10.3 Sartorius AG

10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.5 GE Healthcare

10.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

10.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

10.8 WuXi PharmaTech Inc.

10.9 Lonza Group Ltd.

10.10 Clean Cells Inc.



