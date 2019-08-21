CP Kelco Expands KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum Production Capabilities at Okmulgee, Oklahoma Plant

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, announced today that it is expanding its gellan gum production capabilities in the U.S. In response to continued global demand for the product, CP Kelco is making a significant investment to increase capacity at its Okmulgee, Oklahoma, biogums production facility.



“Always mindful of our customers’ needs and the quickly evolving market and consumer trends, we continue to anticipate an increased focus on naturally derived, clean-label ingredients, now and in the future,” said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. “With the additional gellan gum capacity in our Okmulgee plant, we can better work with our customers worldwide to develop innovative foods, beverages and other products for consumers.”

“Our continued investment in our biogums plants, along with our focus on sustainability and safety, ensures that we meet our customers’ expectations for supply, quality and innovation,” Thomas Laursen, Senior Vice President, Operations emphasized. “Along with the gellan gum expansion project kicked off at our Wulian, China plant in July, the Okmulgee project strongly positions CP Kelco with multiple supply points to support customers in every region globally.”

Since inventing gellan gum technology in 1978 and commercializing it in the 1990s, CP Kelco has continued to assert its innovation leadership in connecting the science of nature-based ingredients to label-friendly products. The gellan gum capacity expansion projects in Okmulgee and Wulian solidify the company’s position as the leading global supplier of this unique, multi-functional ingredient. As one of CP Kelco’s fermentation-derived products, KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum provides stabilization, suspension and texture for a variety of food, beverage and personal care applications.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial product manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers’ goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understand market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, cellulose gum/CMC, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate and our latest innovations, CELLULON™ Cellulose Liquid (fermentation-derived cellulose) and NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com .

