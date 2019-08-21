Fear of Rejection is Transplant Patient’s Top Concern

CareDx partnership with American Association of Kidney Patients yields key patient insights

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced results of a national informational survey conducted with The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) of kidney transplant recipients that assessed their key concerns about monitoring kidney health post-transplant.



A total of 170 adults (age 18 and over) who have received a kidney transplant within the last ten years participated in an online survey which aimed to collect self-reported quantative and qualitative insights to better understand key concerns of patients with a kidney transplant and overall health monitoring. Key insights from the study included:

Fear of organ rejection was the number one health concern reported, over 50% of respondents were very or extremely concerned about rejection.

35% of patients stated they skip some medications each month, making compliance a significant issue.

Lack of health insurance/cost of medications was shown to be the leading barrier in taking immunosuppressant drugs as prescribed.

Of the 114 respondents who reported having a kidney biopsy, only 30% confirmed active rejection.

86% of respondents said they’d prefer, instead of a biopsy, a blood test that gave information specifically about active rejection in a timely and non-invasive way.

Most respondents felt timeliness, precise information, and minimally-invasive testing were extremely important when monitoring for rejection of their transplanted organ.

AAKP President Richard Knight, a thirteen-year transplant recipient stated, “Under AAKP’s Center for Patient Research and Education, AAKP has expanded capacities to target and engage larger, and more representative numbers of patients in research, including scientific (IRB approved) and informational research. We are pleased to partner with CareDx to provide the public and decision-makers such timely insights.”

Paul T. Conway, AAKP Chair of Policy & Global Affairs, a twenty-three year transplant recipient said, “Policymakers here in Washington, D.C. and worldwide should appreciate the sense of urgency transplant patients have for leading edge treatment solutions and we applaud the initiative CareDx demonstrated with this survey.”

Diana Clynes, Executive Director of AAKP stated, “The results of these research opportunities help create a clearer understanding of the patient experience and can help inform the future of kidney disease treatments and care.”

“At CareDx, we are glad to partner with independent patient-led organizations like AAKP to deeply understand the patient journey and experience so we can provide the best services for transplant recipients,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer at CareDx. “The information gathered from this survey clearly identified key areas where there is an increased need for education to inform and support patients as they manage the overall health of their transplanted organ from year one to beyond.”

About the Survey

An online Qualtrics survey of 170 adults (ages 18 and over) who received a kidney transplant within the last ten years was conducted March 7 – April 12, 2019 to assess the key concerns about the transplanted kidney and organ health monitoring post-kidney transplant. The survey was anonymous and no identifiable information was collected in association with responses. Individuals who completed the survey in-full were eligible to receive a $25 stipend in compensation for their time. This collaborative survey was conducted for information purposes only to inform insights for CareDx and AAKP and not as a systemic investigation whereas findings can be assumed to contribute to generalized knowledge.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

About AAKP

The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), celebrating its 50th Anniversary, is the oldest and largest fully independent kidney patient organization in the United States. In June of 2019, AAKP launched the Decade of Kidney™, an international effort to train and engage patients to be better advocates in front of their governments for greater patient care choice, early detection, increased kidney transplantation, and research. For more information visit www.aakp.org .

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Commercial Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.