PeerStream to Present at the RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference Hosted by ReedSmith

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- PeerStream, Inc. (“PeerStream,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: PEER), a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission, announced today that it will be presenting at the 4th annual Disruptive Growth Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 1:00pm EST. Alex Harrington, CEO of PeerStream, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.



The 2018 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer the exclusive opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy/alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life sciences, natural resources, and technology.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER)

PeerStream is a communications software innovator developing enhanced security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Our offerings target consumer, government and enterprise clients. Using multi-layered encryption, blockchain technology and other recent innovations, we are developing our proprietary PeerStream Protocol (“PSP”) to offer clients maximal data security and confidentiality. Our Backchannel product suite is a companion to PSP, including cross-platform applications, middleware and software development kits designed for highly secure end-user communications. For 20 years, we have built and continue to operate innovative consumer applications, including Paltalk and Camfrog, two of the largest live video social communities. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents. For more information, please visit:www.peerstream.com.

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group:

AGES as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.

About Reed Smith:

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Our long-standing relationships and international outlook make us the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters. At Reed Smith, we believe that the practice of law has the ability to drive progress. We know your time is valuable and your matters are important. We are focused on outcomes, are highly collaborative, and have deep industry insight that, when coupled with our local market knowledge, allows us to anticipate and address your needs. You deserve purposeful, highly engaged client service that drives progress for your business.

