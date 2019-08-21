I.D. Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 and the 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WOODCLIFF LAKE, N,J., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management technology, has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in September 2019:



8th Annual Gateway Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/idsy/

12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference

Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago, IL

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact I.D. Systems’ IR team at IDSY@gatewayir.com .

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Florida, Texas, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems provides its suite of PowerFleet wireless IoT solutions around the globe for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. I.D. Systems will be rebranded as PowerFleet (Nasdaq: PWFL) following the close of its acquisition of Pointer Telocation. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com .

I.D. Systems Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

ned@id-systems.com

(201) 996-9000

Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

IDSY@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.