HR1242 Resilience Project honors American soldiers in Doha, Qatar next week

Qatar is one of America's greatest allies in the region, so it's fitting to honor our soldiers here, Don Victor Mooney

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don Victor Mooney, President of HR 1242 Resilience Project, of Queens, New York will be in Doha, Qatar to commemorate 400 Years of African-American History from August 26 - 30.On Saturday, August 17, 2019, in partnership with Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, the 400 Years at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Pebble Beach brought United Nation Security Council (UNSC) members from African States, U.S. Labor Leaders, a host of members from U.S. Congress, Inter-faith Clergy, School Principals, Law Enforcement, First Responders, United Nation Diplomats, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates together to commemorate the 400 year anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in the English colonies during 1619.Brooklyn Borough President proclaimed August 17 as Lt. Michael Healy Day. He was the first African-American in the Revenue Service, which today is the U.S. Coast Guard. The theme for this commemoration was 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.HR 1242 is a federal bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for patriotic events to commemorate the 400 years of African-American History, highlight the resilience and contributions of African-Americans to the United States.In Doha, Mooney looks to have a moment of silence for all servicemen that made the ultimate sacrifice. Among other things, HR 1242 Resilience Project will present a memento to Qatar for their resilience and strong partnership with United States in the global war to defeat terrorism.Don Victor Mooney was the first African-American to row across the Atlantic Ocean , following one of the many transatlantic slave routes in honor of his ancestors from Africa to New York's Brooklyn Bridge, a twenty-one month journey. He has been active in the Middle East thru fostering dialogue, coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect between Arabic/ Muslim and Christian community's since 2001.On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.