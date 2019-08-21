A2P (Application to Person) Messaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

A2P (Application to Person) Messaging -Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2019-2024

The global market for A2P (application to person) messaging is slated to reach a substantial market valuation at a steady CAGR over the review period. This growth is attributed to several factors that are influencing the market growth. A2P messaging is a ground-breaking technology involving a process of sending messages from an application to the mobile phone of a user. This has enabled users to send messages worldwide automatically. The automated content that can be sent from the application to the users includes alerts, marketing, and promotional campaigns, and can also be used for privacy and security alerts such as two-factor authentication and one-time-passwords. It is most commonly deployed in business organizations in order to communicate with their clients and customers, and also has helped in simplifying the delivery of time-sensitive alerts, and ensuring the authentication of online service users. This technology is also increasingly being adopted into various end-use industry sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, entertainment, healthcare, marketing, media, retail, and tourism.

Drivers and Trends

The global A2P messaging marketing is strongly driven by the worldwide rise in the number of mobile phone users, along with an increase in the marketing activities done through cellular networks. Moreover, the usage of hybrid technology is also expected to create a substantial scope of growth opportunities for the global A2P (application to person) messaging market in the coming years. One of the significant drivers for A2P messaging is the increasing adoption of mobile banking and payments and mobile health. This trend is expected to continue to contribute to the revenue generation in the near future.

On the other hand, the increasing cases of mobile malware, phishing, spam messaging along with the technical complications arising from bulk messaging, pose as challenges for the global A2P (application to person) messaging market and may hinder the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America accounts for one of the largest regional markets for A2P (application to person) messaging and is slated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This can be attributable to the early adoption of the technology in various established industries in the region, such as telecommunication, healthcare, and banking. Moreover, the increasing investments, research and development projects, and technological advancements to enhance the user interface of A2P messaging have contributed towards the growing revenue generation and market growth in the North American A2P (application to person) messaging market over the coming years.

The Asia Pacific is considered as one of the major regional markets for A2P (application to person) messaging and is expected to acquire a substantial market share at a steady growth rate. Various factors influencing the market in the Asia Pacific is the cost-efficiency offered by A2P messaging for the emerging economies such as India, and China with population overgrowth. The Asia Pacific is also growing as an industrial center for global market players of various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, telecommunications, among others. This has attracted foreign investment and is expected to contribute subsequently towards the revenue generation and market growth of the A2P messaging market in the Asia Pacific.

