$5.6B+ World Regenerative Medicine Market Through 2014-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product (Primary Cell-based, Stem & Progenitor Cell-based), By Therapeutic Category (Dermatology, Oncology) And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global regenerative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.



Regenerative medicines are expected to have a significant impact in healthcare to treat specific indications and chronic conditions. Therefore, high prevalence of cancer, neurodegenerative, orthopedic, and other aging-associated disorders coupled with increasing global geriatric population is driving the market growth. Moreover, rising prevalence of inheritable genetic diseases is anticipated to fuel the demand in the field of biotechnology field.



Market players are engaged in implementing novel protocols for the release of novel therapeutics. For instance, in July 2018, Convelo Therapeutics launched regenerative medicines for the treatment of various neurological diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Agreements models initiated by the companies coupled with commercialization in emerging countries fuels the growth. For instance, in March 2018, Hitachi Chemical signed an agreement with the Daiichi Sankyo and SanBio Group to conduct clinical manufacturing of regenerative medicines developed by respective companies for Japanese and U.S. markets.



Regenerative medicine is anticipated to witness great attention in healthcare sector due to its wide range of applications and significant advancements tissue engineering, stem cells, gene therapy, drug discovery, and nanotechnology. For example, 3D printing is preferred over scaffold with stem cells to restore structure and functional characteristics of biological specimens.



Dermatology is estimated to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, owing to the availability of various products and their application in simple and chronic wound healing. Oncology therapeutic category on the other hand, is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of strong pipeline of regenerative medicines for cancer treatment.



North America held the largest regenerative medicine market share in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance in near future. A significant number of universities and research organizations investigating various stem cell-based approaches for regenerative apposition in U.S. is anticipated to propel the growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Therapeutics emerged dominant among product segments in 2018 due to high usage of primary cell-based therapies along with advances in stem cell and progenitor cell therapies

Implementation of primary cell-based therapies in dermatological, musculoskeletal, and dental application results in highest share of this segment

Stem cell and progenitor cell-based therapies are anticipated to witness rapid growth due to high investments in stem cell research and increasing number of stem cell banks

With rise in R&D and clinical trials, key players are offering consulting services leading to lucrative growth of the services segment

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid adoption of cell-based approaches in healthcare and emergence of key players

Key players operating in the regenerative medicine market including AstraZeneca, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Eli Lilly and Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Regenerative Medicine Market : Segment Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.3 Regenerative Medicine Market : Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Regenerative Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapeutic Category, 2018

3.3 Regenerative Medicine: Pipeline Analysis

3.3.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.

3.3.2 Bayer AG

3.3.3 AstraZeneca

3.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3.3.5 Pfizer Inc.

3.3.6 Merck & Co., Inc.

3.3.7 Abbott (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

3.3.8 Vericel Corporation

3.3.9 Novartis AG

3.3.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

3.3.11 Baxter

3.3.12 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

3.3.13 Amgen Inc.

3.3.14 Eli Lilly and Company

3.3.15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

3.3.16 TAKARA BIO INC.

3.3.17 Vital Therapies, Inc. (VTL)

3.3.18 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

3.3.19 Stratatech Corporation

3.3.20 Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd

3.3.21 Soluble Systems, LLC

3.3.22 Smith & Nephew plc

3.3.23 Shire Pharmaceuticals Group PLC

3.3.24 Beike Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

3.3.25 SanBio, Inc.

3.3.26 ReNeuron Group plc

3.3.27 Regeneus Ltd.

3.3.28 Regen BioPharma, Inc

3.3.29 Q Therapeutics, Inc.

3.3.30 Promethera Biosciences

3.3.31 Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI)

3.3.32 Pharmicell Co., Ltd.

3.3.33 Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

3.3.34 Orthofix International NV

3.3.35 Orthocell Limited

3.3.36 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

3.3.37 Caladrius

3.3.38 U.S. Stem cell Inc.

3.3.39 Cesca Therapeutics

3.3.40 Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

3.3.41 Astellas

3.3.42 Opex Therapeutics, Inc.

3.3.43 Northern Therapeutics, Inc.

3.3.44 Northern Therapeutics, Inc.

3.3.45 Neuralstem Inc.

3.3.46 Multigene Vascular Systems, Inc.

3.3.47 MEDIPOST Co.Ltd.

3.3.48 Mesoblast Ltd.

3.3.49 MacroCure, Inc.

3.3.50 Living Cell Technologies, Ltd.

3.4 Cost Structure Analysis

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.5.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.5.2. Market influencer analysis

3.6 Technology Overview

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.7.1 Regulatory environment: U.S.

3.7.2 Regulatory environment: Canada

3.7.3 Regulatory environment: Europe

3.7.4 Regulatory environment: Japan

3.7.4.1 Regenerative Medicine: Risk classification technique

3.7.5 Regulatory environment: China

3.7.6 Reimbursement framework

3.8 Regenerative Medicine Market - Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market driver analysis

3.8.1.1 Presence of strong pipeline portfolio and high number of clinical trials

3.8.1.1.1 Major milestones & key events in regenerative medicine

3.8.1.2 High economic impact of regenerative medicine

3.8.1.3 Emerging applications of gene therapy in regenerative medicine

3.8.1.4 Government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine (High investment & funding to support development of RM)

3.8.1.5 Technological advances in regenerative medicine (stem cell, tissue engineering, and nanotechnology)

3.8.1.6 Presence of strategic partnerships to accelerate development & commercialization of regenerative medicine

3.8.1.7 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases & genetic disorders, degenerative diseases, and bone & joint diseases leading to rise in demand for regenerative treatments

3.8.2 Market restraint analysis

3.8.2.1 High cost of treatment

3.8.2.2 Regulatory issues pertaining stem cell, tissues engineering and regenerative medicine

3.8.3 Market challenges analysis

3.8.3.3 Ethical issues related to use of stem cell & regenerative medicines for R&D

3.9 Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis Tools

3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9.1.1 Supplier power : High supplier bargaining power owing rising number of cord blood banks

3.9.1.2 Buyer power: Moderate buyer bargaining power due to presence of strong pipeline of products

3.9.1.3 Substitution threat: Presence of synthetic scaffolds and stents results in moderate substitution threat

3.9.1.4 New entrants threat: Moderate threat of new entrants due to requirement of high capital

3.9.1.5 Competitive rivalry: High competitive rivalry due to adoption of various strategies by the key players

3.9.2 PESTEL analysis

3.9.2.1 Political landscape

3.9.2.2 Environmental landscape

3.9.2.3 Social landscape

3.9.2.4 Technology landscape

3.9.2.5 Legal landscape

3.9.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.9.3.1 Joint ventures

3.9.3.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.9.3.3 Licensing & partnership

3.9.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.9.3.5 Strategic divestments

3.9.4 Market entry strategies

3.9.5 Case studies



Chapter 4 Regenerative Medicine Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis/ position analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share/ranking by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.4 Market differentiators

4.4.5 Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Funding outlook

4.5.3 Regional network map

4.5.4 Company market position analysis

4.5.5 List of supplier



Chapter 5 Regenerative Medicine Market Categorization: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Regenerative Medicine Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.4. Global Regenerative Medicine Market, by Product Type, 2014 to 2025

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,

5.6 Therapeutics

5.7 Tools

5.8 Banks

5.9 Services

5.10 Regenerative Medicine Product Type Market, by Therapeutic Category, 2014 to 2025



Chapter 6 Regenerative Medicine Market Categorization: Therapeutic Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Therapeutic Category Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Regenerative Medicine Market: Therapeutic Category Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.4. Global Regenerative Medicine Market, by Therapeutic Category, 2014 to 2025

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,

6.6 Dermatology

6.7 Musculoskeletal

6.8 Immunology & Inflammation

6.9 Oncology

6.10 Cardiovascular

6.11 Ophthalmology

6.12 Others



Chapter 7 Regenerative Medicine Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regenerative Medicine Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.6 Latin America

7.7 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Market Participation Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

8.3.2 Astellas Pharma Inc.

8.3.3 Corline Biomedical AB

8.3.4 COOK BIOTECH, INC.

8.3.5 Bayer BV

8.3.6 AstraZeneca

8.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.3.8 Pfizer Inc.

8.3.9 Merck & Co., Inc.

8.3.10 Abbott

8.3.11 Vericel Corporation

8.3.12 Novartis AG

8.3.13 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

8.3.14 Baxter.

8.3.15 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H.Boehringer Sohn AG & Co.KG, Ingelheim)

8.3.16 Amgen Inc.

8.3.17 Eli Lilly and Company

8.3.18 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

8.3.19 Nuvasive, Inc.

8.3.20 Organogenesis, Inc.

8.3.21 MiMedx Group, Inc.

8.3.22 TAKARA BIO INC.

8.3.23 Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

8.3.24 U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

8.3.25 Cesca Therapeutics

8.3.26 Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

8.4 List of Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs82ne

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.