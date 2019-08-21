Defoamers Markets to 2025: World Market Driven by Significant Growth in Water Treatment Infrastructure & Rising Demand in Pulp & Paper Production

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defoamers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Water-based, Oil-based), By Application (Pulp & Paper, Coatings, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global defoamers market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025, registering a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Significant growth in water treatment infrastructure and rising demand in pulp and paper production is anticipated to foster market growth.



Traditionally, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global market owing to robust economic development and favorable trends in major end-use industries. Shift of pulp and paper production bases from matured economies to emerging economies has resulted in fueling product demand. Defoamers for paper and pulp is the latest trend in the market, which results in minimal production of foam formation caused by accumulated air. This segment has been the dominant application in the market



The industry is highly competitive in terms of product variation and pricing. Major market players are benefited by their well-established consumer base and goodwill in the market. Various players have integrated operations across the value chain with raw material providers entering into the production process.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Europe market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading pulp and paper manufacturers in Western Europe and significant demand for water treatment

Pulp and paper, coatings, and food and beverages are key applications of defoamers. The agrochemicals segment, followed by coatings, is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the Mexico defoamers market

U.S. has exhibited the highest investment expenditure on municipal water and wastewater treatment in the past few years. Increasing demand for water in end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, electronics, and semiconductors propels market growth

The water treatment industry in Middle East and Africa has grown considerably in recent years, with GCC countries substantially investing in water infrastructure development

Increasing environmental concerns for degradability is a major factor responsible for growth of non-silicone based defoamers. Use of renewable feedstock in defoamers production fuels demand in developing countries

Manufacturers are aiming to achieve optimum business growth by implementing strategies such as acquisition, joint venture, capacity expansion, new product development, promotion of key product brands, and significant investments in R&D

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Defoamer Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Defoamer Market

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4 List of Key End-Users by Region/by Product/ by Country

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1 Supplier Power

3.6.1.2 Buyer Power

3.6.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1 Political Landscape

3.6.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3 Social Landscape

3.6.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1 Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3.3 Licensing & Partnership (if any)

3.6.3.4 Technology Collaboration (if any)

3.6.3.5 Strategic Divestments (if any)



Chapter 4. Defoamer Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Water-based

4.3. Oil-based

4.4. Silicone-based

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Defoamer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Pulp & Paper

5.3. Coatings

5.4. Agrochemicals

5.5. Water Treatment

5.6. Food & Beverages

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Defoamer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application & End Use

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2015 & 2024

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact On The Industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Public Companies

7.5. Market Differentiators

7.6. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.7. Private Companies



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Bluestar Silicones France S.A.

8.2. BASF SE

8.3. Dow Corning Corporation

8.4. Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

8.5. Ashland Inc.

8.6. Kemira Oyj

8.7. Evonik Industries AG

8.8. Wacker Chemie AG

8.9. Elementis PLC

8.10. Clariant Chemicals Company

8.11. KCC Basildon

8.12. Eastman Chemical Company

8.13. Synalloy Chemicals

8.14. Tiny ChemPro

8.15. Trans-Chemco Inc.

8.16. Royal DSM N.V.

8.17. Teijin Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dz4u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.