World Market for Medical Plastics Set to Reach $33.5 Billion by 2025, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% Over 2019-2025

The global medical plastics market size is expected to reach USD 33.51 billion by 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Robust growth of medical industry coupled with rising healthcare expenditure across the world are expected to drive the market.



The market is expected to register growth due to the high adoption of plastics for implants on account of their chemical inertness and superior fatigue resistance. Demand for medical device packaging is likely to be driven by the rising adoption of in-house and advanced medical devices.



Asia Pacific medical plastic market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, by revenue, on account of rising consumer expenditure on healthcare. In addition, the low cost of medical procedures makes it a favorable destination for medical tourism, thereby leading to high demand for medical devices.



Medical components application segment accounted for a majority of the market share in 2018, driven by the high consumption of superior grade plastics in the production of catheters, syringes, containers, medical bags, and surgical equipment. Requirement for easier sterilization coupled with the need for lightweight and high-strength products is expected to propel the product demand in the aforementioned application.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific led the overall market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from various medical application segments in the region, particularly in China and India is likely to drive the growth

Medical components was the largest application segment in 2018 and is anticipated to continue leading the overall market during the forecast period

The companies in the medical plastic market are involved in the production premium quality plastic composites used for specialized applications to achieve a high degree of product differentiation

The market witnesses a large number of R&D investments for the production of advanced plastics. The development of premium engineered plastics is expected to drive the growth

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Segment outlook

2.2 Competitive insights



Chapter 3 Medical Plastics Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Market lineage outlook

3.2.1 Global Plastics Market

3.2.2 Medical Plastics Market

3.3 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.4 Medical plastics market: Value chain analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.4.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.4.5 List Of Key End User By Region

3.5 Technology overview

3.5.1 Manufacturing Technology

3.5.1.1 Polymer solution casting

3.5.1.2 Clean room molding

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.6.1 Restriction Of Hazardous Substances (Rohs) Directive, 2011/65/Eu

3.6.2 Packaging And Packaging Waste Directive, 94/62/Ec

3.6.3 Reach Regulation, No. 1907/2006

3.6.4 Ce Mark

3.6.5 Proposed Regulation In Europe

3.7 Medical Plastics Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Growth of medical device industry

3.7.1.2 Rise in global healthcare expenditure

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

3.7.3 Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1 growing concerns over waste management

3.8 Business environment analysis: Medical plastics market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis

3.8.2 Medical Plastics Market - Pestel Analysis

3.8.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.3.1 Joint Ventures & Agreements

3.8.3.2 Mergers & Acquisition

3.8.4 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Medical Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Medical plastics market: Application movement analysis

4.2 Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.3 Medical Device Packaging

4.4 Medical Components

4.5 Orthopaedic implant packaging

4.6 Orthopaedic Soft Goods

4.7 Wound care

4.8 Cleanroom Supplies

4.9 Biopharm Devices

4.10 Mobility Aids

4.11 Sterilization And Infection Prevention

4.12 Tooth Implants

4.13 Denture Base Material

4.14 Other Implants

4.15 Others



Chapter 5 Medical Plastics Market: Region Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Regional Market Snapshot

5.2 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

5.3 Medical Plastics Market: Region Movement Analysis

5.4 North America

5.5 Europe

5.6 Asia Pacific

5.7 Central & South America

5.8 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Medical Plastics Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Global Medical Plastic Convertors

6.2 Key Medical Plastic Convertors In The Middle East & North America

6.3 Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.4 Vendor Landscape

6.5 List Of Companies (Public & Private)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 SABIC

7.2 Rochling Group

7.3 NOLATO AB

7.4 GW Plastics, Inc.

7.5 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

7.6 Orthoplastics Ltd.

7.7 Eastman Chemical Company

7.8 Celanese Corporation

7.9 The Dow Chemical Company

7.10 Tekni-Plex

7.11 Solvay S.A.

7.12 Hmc Polymers

7.13 Proxy Biomedical Ltd.

7.14 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

7.15 E.I. du Pont Nemours and Company

7.16 NuSil Technology LLC

7.17 Trinseo S.A.



