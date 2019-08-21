XPO Logistics Drivers Honored at 2019 National Truck Driving Championships

Robert Dolan receives Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two professional truck drivers from XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) won awards at the American Trucking Associations' National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) this past weekend. Robert Dolan was honored with the prestigious Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award and finished second in the straight-truck class. Ina Daly, two-time Arizona State Grand Champion, finished second in the five-axle class.

Dolan, a resident of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, has competed in 16 National Truck Driving Championships and won 14 NTDC awards, including National Grand Champion, over the course of his 41-year career. The Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award recognizes the competitor who best exemplifies the characteristics of a professional truck driver, based on driving record, skills, knowledge, attitude toward safety and personality.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “An NTDC award is a crowning achievement in a profession where safety skills are tested daily. Congratulations to all our XPO competitors, and particularly Bob Dolan and Ina Daly for receiving national recognition. We’re proud to have them represent the 24,000 outstanding men and women who drive for us at XPO.”

Known as the Super Bowl of Safety, the 2019 NTDC competition was held August 14-17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event brought together 427 of the most accomplished professional drivers in the US, including 34 XPO drivers who won at the state level.

