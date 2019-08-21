Furniture Market Announces the Arrival of Stunning New Contemporary Pieces

Furniture Market, a premier luxury furniture and interior design company located in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furniture Market Announces the Arrival of Stunning New Contemporary PiecesFurniture Market, a premier luxury furniture and interior design company located in Las Vegas, Nevada, announces the arrival of exciting new contemporary furniture pieces from the world’s finest manufacturers. Perfect for home or office, these designs add high-quality flair to any room, sparking the imagination and creating an environment that’s unforgettable.Owners Liz and Robert Werner have been providing exceptional modern and contemporary furniture and home accessories to clients in Las Vegas and the surrounding metro areas for over ten years. It is their belief that innovative and imaginative design leads to living spaces that enrich lives and create harmony within. It’s this philosophy that drives them to travel the world looking for only the best pieces from the most sought-after luxury furniture designers and manufacturers.Design Assistance is AvailableFurniture Market offers design assistance for clients who need help enhancing existing spaces or creating new ones. “The goal is always to design a space that reflects the owner’s personality and excites the senses,” says Liz Werner. “Furniture Market’s in-house design team works with clients during whatever stage of the creation process they’re in, whether it’s building a new home, renovating an existing space, or adding the perfect finishing touch to complete an existing room design.”The Design Gallery, a 48,000-square-foot showroom, is where vision becomes reality. Furniture groupings and room designs provide the inspiration for clients’ spaces, displaying examples of the finest luxury pieces on the market today.New Arrivals Available NowNew furniture, accessories, and artwork spruce up both home and office, putting visitors at ease and setting the stage for a successful interaction, whether business or personal.Unique living spaces are made even more so with the addition of one of these contemporary pieces for the home:● Stainless Steel Kidney Cocktail Table● Langdon Plus 3-Piece Sectional● Uptown Bar● Concord Media Console● Bowl Dining Table SquareModern design is right at home in the office, as well.● Victor Credenza● Victor Desk● Victor File Cabinet● BookcaseAccessories and artwork go well in either setting, as do some types of furniture. These pieces serve double-duty.● Laid Back● 86” Century Grass● Stratus Comfort Air Chair● Blue ReactionShoppers will also not want to miss Furniture Market’s newly designed (west) showroom, featuring an exclusive new Natuzzi showroom with the latest releases from Milan.Contact Furniture MarketThe Furniture Market designer showroom is located at 6675 South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, Nevada. Call 702.436.3960 for more information or to schedule a consultation with their in-house design team.Bob Lomassaromarketing@fmvegas.com702-436-3960About Furniture Market: Furniture Market celebrates an unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship by offering unique luxury furniture, accessories, art, and lighting for modern and contemporary interiors in Las Vegas, Nevada. Intensely focused on exceptional customer service, Furniture Market also provides in-house design services to help clients create spaces that are original, exciting, and leave a lasting impression.



