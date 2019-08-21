Electric Motor Market Size Growth Soaring at 4.5% CAGR to 2025

The global market for electric motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025 and will reach $136,496.1 million by 2025, claims a new report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the high efficiency of AC synchronous motors is increasing the demand for superior machine control in automotive industry, which in turn is boosting the growth of the Electric Motor Market. Furthermore, the implementation of motors ranging 21-60 V in HVAC sectors, due to the heat dissipation, are expected to show high demand for these motors in the near future.



This report focuses on the electric motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Moreover, the competitive scenario in different areas is outlined in the report to assist leading market players, new entrants, and stakeholders to determine emerging economies.

Get a sample copy of this research report: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3201251

The report offers key insights which include:

1. Product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

2. Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of recent trends and future estimates that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

3. Detailed information related to electric motor sector based on the regions, sales, revenue, and growth of the market during the forecast period.

4. Recent developments, trends, and opportunities in the global electric motor market.

5. Company profiles and 2017—2025 market shares for key merchants active in the market.

6. Key segments of the electric motor sector: motor type, output power, voltage range, application, speed, and region.

The key motor type of the market:

AC

DC

Hermetic motors

Based on output power the market is divided into:

Integral horsepower (IHP) output

Fractional horsepower (FHP) output

Based on voltage range the market is divided into:

9 V & below

10-20 V

21-60 V

60 V & above

Moreover, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. The applications listed in the report are:

Industrial machinery

Motor vehicles,

Heating, ventilating, and cooling equipment (HVAC),

Aerospace & transportation

Household appliances

Other commercial applications

Besides this, the report includes global key players as well as some small players of the electric motor market.

The key players for electric motor industry profiled in the report include:

Ametek Incorporation

Siemens AG

Baldor Electric Incorporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

ARC Systems Incorporation

Asmo Corporation Limited

Brook Crompton UK Limited

Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation

Rockwell Automation Incorporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

The research offers the performance of each player functioning in the industry. In addition, the report offers an overview of recent developments of each player in the market.

Avail 10% discount on Enterprise User license: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3201251

In this report, analysts have clearly mentioned that the electric motor industry has attained substantial growth since 2017. To conclude, this report is a valuable source of information and direction for companies and individuals interested in this market. Additionally, we can deliver a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on demand.

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various domains across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Big Market Research 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Direct: +1-971-202-1575 Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452 E-mail help@bigmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.