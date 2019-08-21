Patient Temperature Management Market Set to Reach $5 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Temperature Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient temperature management market size is anticipated to reach a value of USD 5 billion by 2026. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Rising number of surgeries is anticipated to accelerate the demand for temperature management devices. For instance, open heart surgeries require lowering down the body heat of patients through blood cooling, which helps reduce the risk of post and perioperative surgical complications.



With growing prevalence of cardiac arrest and other chronic cardiac diseases, there is a rising number of surgeries being undertaken. This growth is anticipated to drive the need for patient temperature management, to avoid the adverse effects on brain. Patient warming systems are also used for cancer patients as adjuncts with chemotherapy and radiation therapy for more effective results. Moreover, in neonatal care, newborns are likely to experience temperature fluctuations and hence, they are kept in incubators to maintain their normal body temperature. The aforementioned factors are driving demand for temperature monitoring devices.



With rising demand for conventional warming and cooling devices, there is a growing need for modern temperature management systems. Introduction of a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems by major market players is expected to positively impact the patient temperature management market during the forecast period. The blood and fluid temperature management devices have also evolved over the years and are applied through a catheter by circulating warm or cool saline in the patients' body.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Patient warming systems led the market in 2018 due to rise in the number of surgeries, which lower the body temperature of patients due to the use of general anesthesia

Patient cooling systems are anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to the introduction of new products like cooling caps and blood and fluid cooling systems

Surgery segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to increasing number of cardiac and gynecological surgeries across the globe

Operating rooms segment is expected to generate huge revenue due to the large number of surgical procedures being performed and the need for temperature management during these surgeries

In 2018, North America led the patient temperature management market due to rising demand for technologically advanced products in this region

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period, due to increasing sedentary lifestyle resulting in cardiac related disorders

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, Medtronic, Inc., 3M Company, Bard Medical, Inc., and The 37Company

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Patient Temperature Management Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.4.4 List of key end users, by region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 Technology timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards and compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Rise In The Number Of Surgical Procedures

3.7.1.2 Availability Of Technologically Advanced Products

3.7.1.3 Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer And Cardiovascular Diseases

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 High Cost Of Intravascular Temperature Management Systems

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Patient Temperature Management Market Analysis tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology landscape

3.8.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.8.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1 Joint ventures

3.8.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.8.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.8.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.8.4 Market entry strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Patient Temperature Management Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company Market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company Market position analysis

4.4.2 Company Market share, by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy analysis: Major deals and strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Regional network map

4.5.3 Company Market position analysis

4.5.4 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Patient Temperature Management Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.5.1 Patient Warming Systems

5.5.2 Patient Cooling Systems



Chapter 6 Patient Temperature Management Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Surgery

6.5.2 Cardiology

6.5.3 Pediatrics

6.5.4 Neurology

6.5.5 Others



Chapter 7 Patient Temperature Management Market: End-Use Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by End-use, 2015 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

7.5.1 Operating Room

7.5.2 Neonatal ICU

7.5.3 Emergency Room

7.5.4 Emergency Room Market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

7.5.5 ICU

7.5.6 Others



Chapter 8 Patient Temperature Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

8.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

8.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026



Chapter 9 Company Profile

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Stryker Corporation

9.1.2 ZOLL Medical Corporation

9.1.3 Medtronic

9.1.4 Bard Medical

9.1.5 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

9.1.6 3M Company

9.1.7 The 37Company

9.1.8 Smiths Medical

9.1.9 Geratherm Medical AG

9.1.10 Inditherm PLC

9.1.11 Atom Medical Corporation



