Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Projection, Forecast 2025

A new market study,“Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market By Trends, Growth, Challenges”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, August 21, 2019

The global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market is expected to witness accelerated growth over the forecast period owing to a variety of factors. Rising urbanization is leading to a growth in demand for packaged and convenience foods. This, in turn, is leading to burgeoning demand for food packaging, driving the global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market exponentially. On the other hand, an augmentation in the disposable income of consumers, coupled with a rise in demand for ready-to-eat food products is fostering growth in the global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market. Moreover, ascension noted in the packaging industry is having a direct impact on the BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market, setting it on an accelerated growth trajectory over the conjecture period.

Manufacturers Covered In This Report

Granwell Products

Exxon Mobil

Dunmore

China National Petroleum

Dow

Kopafilm

Sinopec

Cosmo Films

Ampacet

Some of the influential players in the BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market include Flexfilm Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Taghleef Industries Inc., and Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG.

Scope Of Report:

The latest report published by QY Research has been analyzed for the global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) market for the forecast period of 2018-2023. BOPP films are produced by stretching a polypropylene film in machine direction, as well as transverse direction. These films have a wide scope of applications which include labelling, packaging, and lamination. BOPP (Bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films are the usually preferred substrate used for food packaging across the globe owing to its moisture resistance, seal ability, as well as high clarity and graphic reproduction to augment shelf appeal.

Market Segmentation

The global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market is segmented based on size, type, volume & value, application, products, and region. Based on product, the global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market is segmented into ordinary, heat sealing and extinction membrane.

Based on application, the global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market is segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical industry, electronics industry, cigarette industry, and printing industry. Among these segments, the food industry segment is expected to spearhead the global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market during the forecast period. Such domination can be attributed to the fast-paced growth in the consumption of packaged food products for convenience. Changing consumer lifestyles has enabled them to adopt easy-to-make and ready-to-eat food products. This, in turn, is pushing the consumption of BOPP films in the food industry.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market is regionally segmented into South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regional segments, the BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market is dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period. This dominion can be accredited to the increasing population, augmentation in the GDP rate, and accelerated urbanization of various emerging economies residing in the region. Financial growth has been observed in nations like China and India, which has contributed to the development of the BOPP (bi-axially oriented polypropylene) films market over the review period.

