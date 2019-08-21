Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on federal carbon tax coming Thursday, Aug. 22

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Aug. 22, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on the federal carbon tax in Canada.



The Impact of the Federal Carbon Tax on the Competitiveness of Canadian Industries identifies the industries most vulnerable to cost increases and reduced competitiveness due to the carbon tax, and outlines the possible consequences for Canadians.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Aug. 22 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

