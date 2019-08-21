Fresh Fish and Seafood Market to Gain from the Rapidly Emerging Food Industry

Fresh Fish and Seafood Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2019-2024

The market, where the fish is caught from rivers and seas are sold on daily basis is called the fresh fish market. This includes the sweet water and salt water fishes. The inedible fishes are not included in this category. This a fast developing market, along with the market of the processed and canned fish. The processed fishes fall under the market of sea food. Here the fishes sold are often cooked or stored with preservatives for long usage. Moreover, the market of sea food does not just deal with fishes, it also includes the other underwater edible sea creature like oyster and lobster.

The fresh fish and seafood market is depending upon the distribution channels and geographical location of distribution channels to rise properly. This channel includes supermarkets, fish shops and retail stores, where various strategic selling points are assisting in the expansion of the market. The market of the fresh fish is not in much demand in the supermarket. The fresh fish is generally accepted from the fish shops, which involves a daily import and export system. The sea food, on the other hand, is more trusted than the supermarkets and the stores. For it involves a brand name ad how well the food is processed or preserved. Global food chains are also expanding their consumer base, which they lure in by innovative delicacies. Such endeavors can trigger substantial growth for the market.

Major players Operating in the market, Some of these include :

- Grupo Freiremar

- HIRO

- Lee Fishing Company

- Leigh Fisheries

- Marine Harvest

Segmentation

The analysis of both global fresh fish and seafood market is based on a segmentation that relies on distribution channel and type. Such a segmentation allows easy understanding of the global market and its controlling trends.

Based on the product type, the global market can be segmented into fresh fish and seafood. The seafood segment is gaining popularity in various regions for their exotic appeal. Fresh fish segment has a substantial market coverage as it is staple diet for many.

Based on the distribution channels, the global fresh fish and seafood market can be analyzed by the impacts of supermarkets, fish shops and retail stores. Supermarkets are known mostly for their seafood and frozen food segment. Fish shops are fetching substantial revenue for the global market.

Regional market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five major regions that have been discussed extensively to understand the flow of the market.

The APAC region is doing well. Several countries from the region share border with the sea that is why seafood is quite popular in this region. Many countries are involved in exporting these products. Countries like India, Sri Lanka and others are known for their variety of fish. Europe is known as a place for food connoisseurs due to which hike in demand for both fresh fish and sea food are on the rise. North America is also showing great interest in fishes of diverse kind. Especially, this market is on the rise as more and more people are becoming aware of the various health benefits.

