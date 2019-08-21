Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Acquires Narrate, a Tech-Savvy Marketing Firm Projected to Achieve $12-24 Million in Annual Revenues

SIRC announces acquisition of Narrate, a forward-thinking, high-tech marketing firm specializing in energy efficiency lead generation

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC) CEO David Massey announced the acquisition of Narrate, a marketing firm specializing in energy efficiency marketing. “ We are very pleased to complete this deal”, said Massey. “Narrate will now be able to expand their client base rapidly, delivering more leads over a larger footprint as we continue our growth strategy to acquire additional solar and roofing companies.”

Narrate has secured deals with several industry giants totaling more than $1 million in monthly revenues. “The collaboration between SIRC, Narrate and our 100% remote work-from-home sales model enables us to project $2 million revenues per month over the next 12 months”, said Narrate CEO Heather Griffin. “In addition, as our top line revenues increase, so does our overall net profitability. Those profits will increase exponentially because of our low fixed costs.”



“The combination of an experienced solar marketing firm combined with a quickly growing company like SIRC is immeasurable”, added Griffin. "The biggest challenge in the solar industry is attracting new clients. We as marketers are also continually faced with securing relationships with solar companies in the correct geographic locations. By joining SIRC, together we become a major force to be reckoned with.”



In addition to servicing SIRC’s rapidly growing portfolio, Narrate will continue its core business of delivering sales leads to its existing client base, including several of the largest energy brands in the nation. Narrate works with a variety of different marketing mediums to drive traffic into their remote call center, including digital media, social media, direct mail, radio and more. Leveraging multiple technologies, as well as building its own custom, proprietary software, Narrate is poised to be the industry leader in technology-driven, ROI-focused marketing solutions.



Less than 9% of single-family homes in California are fitted with solar. SIRC and Narrate are perfectly positioned in the market to dominate this space.



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com



About Narrate:

Narrate believes in revolutionizing the call center and marketing industry with groundbreaking technology, forward-thinking people management, and an extraordinary, interactive consumer product.



Narrate’s lead generation services include a comprehensive consult to identify gaps and opportunities, resulting in a comprehensive report that includes a project plan with timelines and cost analysis.



Narrate specializes in working with clients who care about their customers and want to engage with them over the phone.



We all have our own narrative. Let us tell your story.



Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com



facebook.com/SolarIntegratedRoofingCorporation

instagram.com/Solar_Integrated_Roofing_Corp

twitter.com/SIRCStock

linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock



Louvella Ivanoff

949-287-8866

louvella@narratenow.com

www.narrativeus.com



