Global Catheters Market Outlook to 2023 with Profiles on Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Hollister, Medtronic, Stryker, and More
- 19 data tables and 52 additional tables
- Industry analysis of the global catheters' market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of important segments including cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, intravenous and specialty catheters
- Study of impact analysis and discussion of technological, regulatory, and economic trends that are affecting the market
- Information on new products being introduced and their future impact on the market
- A relevant patent analysis
- Profiles of leading manufacturers and suppliers of catheters within the market including, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Hollister, Medtronic, Stryker
The global catheter market is a diverse industry with both multinational companies and smaller regional companies participating in a very competitive market.
Segments of the market covered in this report include cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular and intravenous catheters, as well as specialty products such as suction, thermodilution, oximetry catheters, anesthesia and reproductive catheters. In some areas, particularly neurovascular, some procedures would not be possible without the use of catheters.
The number of catheterization procedures performed worldwide is affected by:
- A globally aging population and its healthcare needs.
- Higher incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and obesity.
- The effects of weak economies on overall healthcare utilization rates.
- Efforts by third-party payers to lower costs associated with medical procedures.
- Investigations by governmental agencies into potential overutilization of procedures.
- The implementation by hospitals of policies designed to reduce the incidence of unnecessary procedures.
- Growing concerns over infection rates with catheter use, which is improving technologies.
- New diagnostic imaging and functional assessment modalities that more effectively screen patients to determine the need for treatment.
The market for catheters in medically-advanced regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is more mature, particularly for products in the urological and intravenous areas. Growth in developed regions will be mainly due to (1) introduction of advanced catheters during the forecast period, (2) an increase in the over-65 segment of the population and (3) the continued rise in chronic diseases such as heart disease.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Overview of the Global Catheter Industry
- Definition
- Catheter Development
- Catheter Construction
- Catheter Applications
- Types of Catheters
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Cardiac Ablation Catheters
- Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Catheters
- PCI and Stent Placement
- Rapid Exchange Balloon Catheters
- Over-the-Wire PCI Catheters
- Guiding Catheters
- Possible Complications
- Urological Catheters
- Possible Complications from Urological Catheter Use
- Intermittent Catheters
- Indwelling Catheterization
- Suprapubic Catheterization
- Male External Condom Catheterization
- Intravenous (IV) Catheters
- Single-Lumen Catheters
- Multi-Lumen Catheter
- Specialty IV Catheters
- PICC
- CVC
- CVC Catheter Placement
- Possible Complications Due to IV Catheters
- Dialysis Catheters
- Neurovascular Catheters
- Specialty Catheters
- Anesthesia Catheters
- Thermodilution Catheters
- Suction Catheters
- Oximetry Catheters
- Reproductive Catheters
- Rectal Catheters
- Cholangiography Catheters
- End-User Preferences
- Catheter Size
- Materials Used
- Coating
- Length of Time Catheter is in the Body
- Infection Rate
- Cost
Chapter 4 Catheters and Industry Drivers and Restraints
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Worldwide Economic Demographics
- Worldwide Population Growth
- Demographic Trends
- Globally Aging Population
- Westernization of Dietary Habits and Urbanization
- Growing Affluence in Middle- and Lower-Income Countries
- Use of Catheters Worldwide
- Coronary Procedures
- Cancer
- Market Restraints
- PCI Versus CABG
- Combined Therapies
- Catheter Reuse
- Product Distribution
- Reimbursement and Regulation Trends
- Global Financial Conditions
- Third Party Coverage and Reimbursement
- Global Cost Containment
Chapter 5 Catheter Materials
- Introduction
- Key Characteristics
- Surface Characteristics
- Catheters Used in Advanced Imaging
- MRA
- OCT
- Radiopacity in Catheters
- Determining Appropriate Properties of Radiopaque Catheters
- Economics of Radiopacity
- Component Materials
- Latex
- Silicone
- Silicone Catheter Characteristics
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene
- Catheter Coatings
- Silicone Elastomer
- Hydrophilic Coating
- Antimicrobial Coating
- Combating UTI
- Combining Hydrophilic and Antimicrobial Coatings
- Silver Coating
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Catheter Materials
Chapter 6 Analysis of the Global Catheter Market
- Global Catheter Revenue Analysis
- Global Market Share Forecast by Type of Catheter
- Cardiovascular Catheters
- Key Market Challenges
- Pharmacological Approaches Could Threaten Future Catheter Demand
- Limited Clinical Data and Outcomes Statistics
- Key Market Drivers for the Cardiovascular Segment
- Increases in the Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases
- Effectiveness of Interventional Cardiac Procedures Compared with Pharmaceutical-Based Therapies
- Key Market Restraints in the Cardiovascular Market
- Constant Price Erosion
- Decrease in Restenosis
- Low Reimbursement Rates
- Catheter Use in Conjunction with Stent Placement
- Cardiovascular Catheter Revenue Analysis
- Angiography
- Balloon Catheters
- EP Catheters
- Guiding Catheters
- Intravascular Ultrasound Catheters (IVUS)
- Market Shares by Company
- Urological Catheters
- Market Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Urological Catheter Revenue Analysis
- Intermittent Catheter Revenues
- Indwelling Catheter Revenues
- Market Shares by Company
- Intravenous Catheters
- Market Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Global Intravenous Catheter Market
- Central Venous Catheters
- Dialysis Catheters
- Peripheral Catheters
- Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheters
- Market Shares by Company
- Neurovascular Catheters
- Key Market Challenges
- Neurovascular Catheter Revenue Analysis
- Market Shares by Company
- Specialty Catheter Market
- Key Market Drivers
- Key Market Restraints
- Specialty Catheter Market Revenue Analysis
- Market Shares by Company
Chapter 7 Global Catheter Market by Region
- Overview
- United States
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Conclusions
- Restraints
- Drivers
- U.S. Catheter Market
- Summary
- Revenue Analysis of the U.S. Catheter Market
- Trends in Procedure Usage
- European Catheter Market
- Summary
- Western European Healthcare Systems
- Eastern European Healthcare Systems
- Government Regulations
- Economic Conditions
- Revenue Analysis of the European Market for Catheters
- Cardiovascular Market Overview
- Urological Catheter Market Overview
- Intravenous Catheter Market Overview
- Neurovascular Catheter Market Overview
- Specialty Catheter Market Overview
- Asia-Pacific Catheter Market
- Summary
- Australian Healthcare Market
- Japanese Healthcare Market
- Indian Healthcare Market
- Chinese Healthcare Market
- Revenue Analysis of the Asia-Pacific Market for Catheters
- Cardiovascular Market Overview
- Urological Catheter Market Overview
- Intravenous Catheter Market Overview
- Neurovascular Catheter Market Overview
- Specialty Catheter Market Overview
- Rest of the World Catheter Market
- Revenue Analysis of the ROW Market for Catheters
Chapter 8 U.S. Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Patent Applications
- Cardio
- Urological
- Intravenous
- Neurovascular
- Specialty
Chapter 9 U.S. Premarket Notifications and Approvals
- Premarket Notifications
- Device Classification
- 510(K) Clearance
- Premarket Approvals (PMAs)
Chapter 10 Competitive Market Environment
- Restraints
- Price Erosion Due to Fierce Competition Is Decreasing Revenue Potential
- Longer Approval Times are Delaying New Product Launches
- Reimbursement Issues have Affected the Use of Technology
- Experienced Physicians are Often Reluctant to Accept New Device Technologies
- Drivers
- Increase in Minimally Invasive Procedures has Increased Demand for Catheters
- Increased Demand for Disposable Catheters
- New Technologies in Catheter Design have Increased Catheter Use
- Advances in Imaging Technology have Led to New Applications Requiring the Use of Catheters
- Leading Manufacturers
- Mergers/Acquisitions in the Catheter Market
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Angiodynamics
- Argon Medical Devices Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiomed Supplies Inc.
- Depuy Synthes
- Coloplast A/S
- Cook Medical Inc.
- C.R. Bard
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Flexicath Ltd.
- Goodman Co. Ltd.
- Hollister Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences
- Manfred Sauer Gmbh
- Maquet Getinge Group
- Medical Components Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Pulsion Medical Systems Se
- Sanovas Inc.
- Siemens Medical Solutions Usa, Inc.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Spectranetics
- St. Jude Medical
- Straub Medical Ag
- Stryker
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Vascular Solutions Inc.
- Volcano Corp.
