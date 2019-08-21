United States Hip Reconstruction Market 2019-2023: Rising Preference for Reverse Hybrid Hip Reconstructions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Hip Reconstruction Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Hip Reconstruction Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in depth analysis of the US hip reconstruction market by value, by procedure volume, by type, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US primary total hip reconstruction market by value, and by type.



Orthopedic surgeries are mainly performed to preserve or restore the musculoskeletal disorders. Some of the commonly performed orthopedic surgeries include: foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, hip reconstruction, knee replacement, pediatric orthopedics, spine disorders, sports medicine and trauma surgery.



Hip reconstruction is one of the most commonly performed orthopedic surgery. Hip reconstruction, also referred to as hip replacement or hip arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure, which involves the total or the partial replacement of the hip. In the hip reconstruction surgery, the damaged bone of the hip joint is removed or replaced with a prosthesis which may be composed of various materials including ceramic, plastic, metals, etc.



There are several conditions that lead people to undergo hip reconstruction surgery, like, fractured neck of the femur, especially in older people, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, metastatic tumors of the hip joint, severe fractures and dislocations, etc. The hip reconstruction surgery gives relief from the pain and discomfort, yet, involves various complications like, infection, change in leg length, loosening, hip stiffness, etc.



The hip reconstruction market can be segmented on the basis of type. There are four major types of hip reconstruction procedures: Primary Total Hip Reconstruction, Partial Hip Reconstruction, Hip Resurfacing and Revision Hip Reconstruction. Primary Total Hip Reconstruction is further segmented into three types: Cemented Hip Reconstruction, Cementless Hip Reconstruction and Hybrid Hip Reconstruction.



The US hip reconstruction market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The hip reconstruction market is expected to increase due to aging population, growing prevalence of arthritis, increasing obesity, growth in chronic diseases, escalating healthcare expenditure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, regulatory risk, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US hip reconstruction market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The hip reconstruction market is dominated by few players, but there are other new players, private label players as well. However, the competition in the US hip reconstruction market is dominated by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew Plc, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Orthopedic Surgery: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Orthopedic Surgery

2.2 Hip Reconstruction: An Overview

2.2.1 Symptoms for Hip Reconstruction

2.2.2 Indications for Hip Reconstruction

2.2.3 Risks Associated with Hip Reconstruction Surgery

2.3 Hip Reconstruction Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Hip Reconstruction Segmentation by Type

2.3.2 Hip Reconstruction Segmentation by End-users



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hip Reconstruction Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

3.1.3 Global Hip Reconstruction Market Value by Region (The US, Europe & Rest of the World)

3.1.4 Global Hip Reconstruction Procedure Volume by Region (The US, Germany, France, UK, Italy & Spain)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Hip Reconstruction Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.1.3 The US Hip Reconstruction Market Value by Type (Primary Total Hip Reconstruction, Partial Hip Reconstruction, Revision Hip Reconstruction & Hip Resurfacing)

4.1.4 The US Hip Reconstruction Procedure Volume by Type (Primary Total Hip Reconstruction, Partial Hip Reconstruction, Revision Hip Reconstruction & Hip Resurfacing)

4.2 The US Hip Reconstruction Market: Type Analysis

4.2.1 The US Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.2.3 The US Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Type (Cementless, Hybrid & Cemented)

4.2.4 The US Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Procedure Volume by Type (Cementless, Hybrid & Cemented)

4.2.5 The US Cemented Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.2.6 The US Cemented Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.2.7 The US Cementless Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.2.8 The US Cementless Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.2.9 The US Hybrid Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.2.10 The US Hybrid Primary Total Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.2.11 The US Partial Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.2.12 The US Partial Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.2.13 The US Revision Hip Reconstruction Market by Value

4.2.14 The US Revision Hip Reconstruction Market by Procedure Volume

4.2.15 The US Hip Resurfacing Market by Value

4.2.16 The US Hip Resurfacing Market by Procedure Volume



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Rise in Urban Population

5.1.3 Growing Prevalence of Arthritis

5.1.4 Increasing Obesity

5.1.5 Growth in Chronic Diseases

5.1.6 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Shortage of Orthopedic Surgeons

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.2.3 In-surgery and Post-Surgery Complications

5.2.4 Regulatory Risk

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Acceptance of Minimally Invasive Hip Reconstructions

5.3.2 Rising Preference for Reverse Hybrid Hip Reconstructions

5.3.3 Growing Popularity of Hip Resurfacing



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Hip Reconstruction Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US Hip Reconstruction Players by Market Share



7. Company Profiles



Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

