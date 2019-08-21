Global Filters Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2023 Featuring Cummins, Donaldson Co, MANN+HUMMEL, Parker Hannifin

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Filters Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global filters market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Filter refers to any system or device which is used to separate the contaminants or impurities from the desired product, by using a filter medium. So, the basic requirement of a filter is to smoothen the output. Filters are used for the purification of air or gases, fluids, as well as electronic signals. The process in which contaminated particles and impurities are removed by the use of a filter medium refers to as filtration.



The main purpose of the filters is to remove impurities from a mixture and to stop the larger particles from getting into the finished products; to protect the air from gases and odors; to purify petroleum-based liquids; to remove harmful solids from liquid; to prevent corrosion on the metal components, and to clean the air.



Filters can be broadly segmented into three products: Fluid Filters; ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Filters and Air Filters. These filters are further categorized on the basis of type. Fluid filters are divided into four types, namely Inline Cartridge Filters, Spin-on Filters, Bag Filters, and Suction Strainers. ICE filters are divided into three types, namely Paper Filter, Foam Filters and Cotton Filters.



Air filters are divided into four types, namely Ionic Air Filters, HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing) Air Filters, Carbon Air Filters, and UV Light Air Filters. The filters market can be segmented on the basis of application (Automotive, Consumer Applications, Utilities, Industrial & Manufacturing, and Others).



The global filters market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The filters market is expected to increase due to the growth in automotive production, rapid industrialization, increasing construction activities, escalating investment in power generation infrastructure, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, complex designing systems, etc.

The global filters market is highly fragmented with many filters of market players operating worldwide. Some filters market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of filters produce different types of filters for different applications. However, the competition in the global filters market is dominated by a few market players. Further, key players of the market are MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Cummins Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Filters: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Filters

2.2 Filter Products: An Overview

2.2.1 Filter Products

2.2.2 Fluid Filters

2.2.3 ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Filters

2.2.4 Air Filters

2.3 Filters Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Filters Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Filters Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Filters Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Filters Market by Demand

3.1.3 Global Filters Market by Region (The US and Rest of the World)

3.1.4 Global Filters Market Demand by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central & South America and Africa/Middle East)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Filters Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Filters Market: An Analysis

4.3 Western Europe Filters Market: An Analysis

4.4 Eastern Europe Filters Market: An Analysis

4.5 Central & South America Filters Market: An Analysis

4.6 Africa/Middle East Filters Market: An Analysis

4.7 Rest of the World Filters Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.2 Growth in the Automotive Production

5.1.3 Rapid Industrialization

5.1.4 Increasing Construction Activities

5.1.5 Rising Installed Base of Air Purifiers

5.1.6 Escalating Investment in Power Generation Infrastructure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Complex Designing Systems

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rapid Development in Water and Waste Water Management Techniques

5.3.2 Introduction of Customized Air Filter Concept

5.3.3 Development of Polyurethane-based Adhesive Filters

5.3.4 Development of Gasoline Particulate Filter Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Filters Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Filters Market Players by Research & Development Expenses

6.3 Global Filters Market Players by Sales CAGR



7. Company Profiles



Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL Holding GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corporation

