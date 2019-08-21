Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Rachkov met with Egyptian businessmen

On August 13-14, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Rachkov as a part of his visit to the so-called “Golden Triangle” in Al-Quseir met with the city leadership and representatives of mining companies.

During the meetings prospects for the development of the region and the possibility of involving of the Republic of Belarus to the implementation of the project for the extraction of mineral resources by providing vehicles, equipment and individual technologies were discussed.

Agreements were reached to continue the practical study of the supply of BelAZ OJSC products (mining dump trucks and loaders), MAZ OJSC (dump trucks), Amkodor OJSC (loaders), MTZ OJSC (energy-intensive tractors), Scientific and Production Enterprise (Center) (crushing plants installation) and other Belarusian enterprises in order to participate in the implementation of the Golden Triangle project.

The Ambassador of Belarus also got acquainted with a number of industrial, cultural and educational facilities of the city.

For reference: “The Golden Triangle” is one of the main mega-projects of Egypt, which includes the long-term development of mining, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, the use of solar energy and desalination of sea water in the Al Quseir-Safaga-Qena region. The main objective of the project is the development of rich deposits of gold and phosphates. The Egyptian government plans to attract investment of 18 billion dollars over the period of 30 years.



