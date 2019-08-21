Tires Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2024
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Tires market will register a xy% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xy million by 2024, from US$ xy million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tires business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tires market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The Tires market research report comprises broad primary research and secondary research along with the in-depth study of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects of the market by interactions with industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain more in-depth understanding of the market and industry performance. The report comprises the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and microeconomic factors in the market.
This study considers the Tires value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Radial Tires
Bias Tires
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Limousine
Truck
Motocycle
Airplane
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Continental
Kumho Tire
Bridgestone
Michelin
Sumitomo Rubber Group
Goodyear
Hankook
Pirelli
Cooper
Yokohama Rubber
Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber
Linglong Tire
Triangle Tire
Toyo Tire &Rubber
NOKIAN
MRF
Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Limited (Originally Double Coin)
Cheng Shin Tire
Apollo Tyres
Aeolus Tire
Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co, Ltd
Giti Tire
Sailun Jinyu Group Co, Ltd
Shengtai Group
Guizhou Tire
Qingdao Double Star
Jiangsu General Science Technology Co, Ltd.
Xingyuan
Table of Contents
Global Tires Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Tires by Manufacturers
4 Tires by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Tires Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
……Continued
