AFFCU Honored as Air Force Credit Union of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Aug. 20, 2019

Air Force Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) was recognized by the Department of the Air Force as the 2018 Air Force Credit Union of the Year award winner for the under $1B category. The annual honor is awarded to two worthy financial institutions that go above and beyond in their commitment to providing the Air Force community and their families with superior financial education, community support and customized services for military personnel.

AFFCU President and CEO, Bob Glenn, accepted the award at the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) 56th Annual Conference held on August 19, 2019. This is the third time the credit union has won the “Air Force Distinguished Credit Union Service Award,” receiving it in 1996, 2013, and now again in 2018.

“This is the highest honor for an on-base financial institution,” Bob Glenn stated. “On behalf of our board, management and staff, we are incredibly proud and humbled to receive this award. It underscores our mission to serve the military and their families and fulfills our duty to our core values of Integrity, Service and Excellence.”

In a statement by the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Financial Management and Comptroller) John P. Roth, he stated “Your team’s exemplary level of service and financial training for our military members and their families in this military training focused environment placed you ahead of the competition.”

One of the programs the credit union was highlighted for included personal financial management training to over 1,277 airmen in 2018 through in-person and online financial education.

In addition, the credit union was awarded the Designation of Savings Excellence by America Saves in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for providing resources and a special Military Saves share certificate with a rate of 3.00% APY. AFFCU also orchestrated a special #MilitarySaves Twitter chat with Experian, discussing financial topics that affect military personnel.

The credit union was active in the JBSA community, supporting non-profit military and veteran organizations including Honor Flight San Antonio and the Lackland Fisher House, as well as awarding $6,000 in scholarships to the Lackland Spouses’ Club and DoD personnel stationed at JBSA-Lackland and Laughlin AFB. AFFCU also presented and supported the many on-base events held throughout the year.

AFFCU is headquartered in San Antonio, serving the JBSA—Lackland community.

About AFFCU

AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 49,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $445 million in assets. To learn more about AFFCU, visit www.GoAFFCU.com .

