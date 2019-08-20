Anticoagulants Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2026, Rise in Prevalence of Obesity to propel Market Demand - TMR

Global Anticoagulants Market to Expand Alongside Rising Incidences of Atrial Fibrillation

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anticoagulants Market is expected to grow at a sturdy pace in the years to follow. An article titled, “Anticoagulant Medications for the Prevention and Treatment of Thromboembolism” was recently published by AACN Advanced Critical Care. The review offers insights to nurses and doctors on the latest developments in the field of thrombolysis and anticoagulation mechanisms. The primary goals behind such reviews involve developing awareness about the possibility of improved cardiac treatment lines.

Changing dynamics of the medical research fraternity have become a facilitator of innovation and improved drug development. The need for diluting thromboembolism clots has compelled medical researchers to develop effective anticoagulation drugs. Moreover, the presence of a seamless industry for cardiac research has eased development of anticoagulants. The growing incidence of heart diseases and disorders is a matter of concern for the medical scientists and doctors. Hence, the global anticoagulants market is projected to grow at a sturdy pace in the following years.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global anticoagulants would touch a value of US$40,158.4 Mn by 2026, rising up from a value of US$21,759.3 Mn in 2018. The CAGR of the global anticoagulants market over the forecast period between 2018 and 2026 is tabulated at 8.0%. The sturdy CAGR of the market is suggestive of increased spending on cardiac care and possible modifications to the structure of medical analysis.

Rising Incidence of Cardiac Diseases

The nonconformity of the masses to the suggestions and recommendations of medical practitioners has had serious ramifications. The past decade saw an upswing in the number of fast-food outlets that serve junk food. Furthermore, people have become more laidback toward exercising or performing strenuous activities. All of these factors have cumulated towards increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases and disorders. Hence, the global anticoagulants market is expected to expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow.

To meet the recurring demand for thrombolysis, it is important to recalibrate the operations of the anticoagulants market. Furthermore, increased spending on cardiac research has created inlets for revenue generation within the global anticoagulants market. Cardiologists consider sedentary lifestyles and poor eating habits as the leading cause of cardiac problems. Appallingly, these unfavorable human propensities are becoming a norm across the world. There is, thus, a need to develop effective and quick lines of medical action for cardiac patients.

Looking into Research Cases

Several research cases related to heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and atrial fibrillation are available across the medical fraternity. Doctors and cardiac scientists are looking into these cases to develop fresh routes for initiating emergency treatments. This factor has had a direct impact on the growth of the global anticoagulants market.

A research study published in JAMA Internal Medicine finds that one in every six patients with atrial fibrillation require anticoagulants during and after surgery. This research has created new opportunities for growth across the global anticoagulants market. Furthermore, the availability of direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) has also created ripples across the global market. Practitioners at Northwell Health's Anticoagulation and Clinical Thrombosis Services believe that patients on DOAC displayed promising results after surgeries.

North America Anticoagulants Market to Expand at a Stellar Pace

Amongst the various regional segments pertaining to the global anticoagulants market, the North America market has been most lucrative. This majorly owes to the presence of a robust research fraternity across the US and Canada. Moreover, the presence of renowned centers for clinical trials has also aided market growth in the region.

