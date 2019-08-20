Vice President of Republic works in Huambo

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 20 - The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, travels to central Huambo province on Wednesday (21) for a 48-hour visit to assess the social and economic reality of Caála municipality.,

In this trip, according to a press release that reached ANGOP, Bornito de Sousa will assess the implementation of local governance policies and the fight against regional asymmetries, as well as the implementation of locally developed strategic projects.

The VP will also meet with local authorities and representatives of Caála community organizations, as well as visit socio-economic enterprises.

Potential producer of beans, corn, potatoes and vegetables, the municipality of Caála is growing fast, mainly due to the Industrial Development Pole, which covers an area of ​​one thousand 87 hectares.

The project, which is the responsibility of the local government, is divided into two phases of implementation, the first holding 595 hectares of space for the placement of industries and the second 492 hectares.

