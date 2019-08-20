House of Bijan Unveils Special Edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera at Monterey Car Week

Aston Martin Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera

New model marks Bijan’s third automotive collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic luxury brand House of Bijan unveiled its latest automotive collaboration over the weekend; a bespoke special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, which debuted at Monterey Automotive Week in California on August 16th. The exclusive unveiling event took place at the Aston Martin Club 1913 in Downtown Carmel’s Sunset Center, where Nicolas Bijan, of the House of Bijan, was on hand to speak about the highly-anticipated collaboration. The special edition grand tourer is one of three Bijan automotive models, joining a series that includes the Bijan Limited Edition Bugatti Veyron and the Bijan Limited Edition Rolls Royce Phantom.“We are thrilled and honored to have teamed up with Aston Martin Lagonda to create the new Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera,” said Nicolas Bijan. “This special edition perfectly embodies everything that is Bijan—the ultimate attention to detail, sophistication, and of course timeless elegance,” he continued. “Each Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera is truly a piece of drivable art and a collectors dream.” The new Bijan Edition DBS Superleggera is available by order through Aston Martin authorized dealers worldwide, as well as through the House of Bijan.



