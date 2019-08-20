There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,259 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with First Ipswich Bank, Brookline Bank, and former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank

August 20, 2019

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with First Ipswich Bank, Brookline Bank, and former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

First Ipswich Bank, Ipswich, Massachusetts Flood insurance violation civil money penalty, dated August 14, 2019

Brookline Bank, Brookline, Massachusetts Flood insurance violation civil money penalty, dated August 15, 2019

Carol Allen, former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank, Baldwyn, MS Notice of intent to prohibit from banking, seeking restitution, and assessing a civil money penalty, dated August 19, 2019

