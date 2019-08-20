Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with First Ipswich Bank, Brookline Bank, and former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank
August 20, 2019
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
First Ipswich Bank, Ipswich, Massachusetts Flood insurance violation civil money penalty, dated August 14, 2019
Brookline Bank, Brookline, Massachusetts Flood insurance violation civil money penalty, dated August 15, 2019
Carol Allen, former employee of Farmers & Merchants Bank, Baldwyn, MS Notice of intent to prohibit from banking, seeking restitution, and assessing a civil money penalty, dated August 19, 2019
