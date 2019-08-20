Live Oak Bank Named One of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has been named a top franchise supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine. Live Oak placed #9 in the banking/finance category, one of 10 categories on the second annual listing which is based on feedback from over 500 franchisors.



Live Oak's team offers financing for automotive care, educational services, fitness centers, personal care and restaurants.

"Live Oak has an unparalleled commitment to helping franchisees reach their full business potential," said Executive Vice President of Franchise Lending Lew Woodbury. "It's an honor for our lending teams to work with passionate business owners every day. The success of most franchise businesses relies on customer satisfaction, just like Live Oak."

In last year’s Top Franchise Supplier list, Entrepreneur Magazine stated that obtaining financing can be one of the biggest hurdles to starting a business. “These are the financial providers franchisors trust the most to help their franchisees get up and running and keep them funded for the life of their business,” Entrepreneur stated.

To explore Live Oak Bank's franchise financing options, visit www.liveoakbank.com/franchises . To see Entrepreneur Magazine’s full list of Top Franchise Suppliers, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/top-franchise-suppliers .

About Live Oak Bank

Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak brings efficiency and excellence to the banking process, without branches, by using a focused approach to technology and innovation. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contact:

Claire Parker, VP of Corporate Communications

910.597.1592

claire.parker@liveoak.bank



