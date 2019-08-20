Colorado Medical Solutions offering ShockWave and HRT as a part of their Male Sexual Wellness Program

Colorado Medical Solutions has expanded their male sexual wellness solutions to include ESWT (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy)

The results from patients across the U.S have been nothing short of amazing. The protocols have been shown to provide significant, long-lasting improvement for male sexual wellness.” — Dr. Jones DC

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Medical Solutions has expanded their male sexual wellness solutions to include ESWT (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) which utilizes the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization. This process forms new blood vessels, increasing much-needed blood flow to the region. While this treatment has been used successfully in a number of orthopedic areas, which include muscular-skeletal injuries, joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis, researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity ESWT is helping men suffering from erectile dysfunction and the results are nothing short of amazing. There are more studies being presented on a daily basis and the success rates are significant. Sexual wellness is a growing concern among today's adults, there are many causes including lifestyle, environment, genetics, and illness. ESWT provides a non-drug-oriented solution.

Dr. Jones DC stated, “It is critical that we increase blood flood to the targeted area. Men with poor blood flow have a difficult time attaining and maintaining erections. The results from patients across the U.S have been nothing short of amazing. Coupled with our male enhancement device, the protocol has been shown to provide significant, long-lasting improvement for male sexual wellness.” By increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting thereby improving intimacy for everyone. Jonathan Keith, Treatment Services Manager continued, "Research shows this treatment has amazing results for both Erectile Dysfunction and painful joints, the technology is sound, the sessions are short and the results have been remarkable. I am thrilled with this ‘non-drug’ solution."

Colorado Medical Solutions combines the best solutions of an integrated medical practice, including regenerative medicine and holistic medical services by designing personalized plans for each patient based on their specific requirements. We do not believe one solution fits everyone. Sexual wellness disorders have become a growing problem amongst today’s men, which is why our ESWT (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) coupled with BHRT (Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy) has seen such great results. Over the years we have developed proven solutions for functional health, sexual wellness, Laser Lipo, regenerative medicine, medical weight loss, Platelet Rich Plasma, and overall wellness programs.





