Cannabis Nature & Co. Ltd. Completes Licensing of Multiple Cannabinoid Bioavailability and Water Solubility Patents and Intellectual Property with California based ECS Health Sciences Inc.

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, ALBERTA, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Nature & Co. Ltd. (“Cannabis Nature”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its licensing agreement with ECS Health Sciences Inc. of California (“ECS”). ECS has been developing patents and IP's targeting focused delivery for the human body including the cannabis bioavailability sector. ECS research and development over the last several years has been directly related to cannabinoid delivery systems, organic chemistry, bio-availability optimization and targeted endocannabinoid treatment platforms. This research led to several provisional patent applications for true water-soluble cannabinoids and methods for their production and manufacturing.

“We are very excited to be working with Cannabis Nature’s scientific team. We are excited about Cannabis Nature’s caliber of scientific and medical knowledge that has been made available to Dr. McCarthy and myself. This will fast track our patent portfolio expansion and enable us to utilize the patents at a much faster pace than we could have anticipated,” stated John Gustin of ECS Labs.

“Finalizing this long standing relationship with ECS was a high priority for Cannabis Nature as we are preparing for our commercial launch. This unprecedented IP allows CN to have another competitive advantage as we build our retail and sensual wellness brands to the highest level of efficacy possible,” concluded Harvey Panesar.

About Cannabis Nature & Co. Ltd.

Cannabis Nature is a diverse cannabis and hemp company with operations in Canada, and in the United States through its wholly owned subsidiary Alvera Bioceuticals Inc. Alvera currently owns 234 acres in the state of Maine of which 54 acres is planted and will be harvested in late September 2019. Alvera's portfolio includes proprietary technology from ECS Labs in San Diego, CA, which provides a major competitive advantage for our line of retail and medical products.

With a focus on organic botanicals, Cannabis Nature introduces a line of health and sexual wellness brands that feature unique delivery systems. Cannabis Nature provides the most unique and bio-available products in the CBD market.

Contact Information: Tyler Duncan, Investor Relations Email: tduncan@cannabisnature.ca Ph: 587-803-0453



