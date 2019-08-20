Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Names Industry Veteran Mr. Gary L. Lewis as Board of Director and CEO of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Element Global Mining, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: ELGL) announces that Mr. Gary L. Lewis joined the Company as a Director, and became the Chief Executive Officer of Element Global Mining, Inc., a wholly-owned Subsidiary.



Mr. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Masters of Business & Technology (MBT) from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. With over 30-years experience in international capital markets and business and strategy development, he has founded, financed and/or operated resource projects or assets valued at more than US$400m, including the acquisition and ultimate sell-down or listing of high-value, multi-commodity resource projects in Australia, Asia and the Americas. Mr. Lewis has held numerous senior executive board positions in companies listed on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

Mr. Lewis was most recently the founder and Managing Director of Battery Mineral Resource Limited (BMR), a battery mineral explorer and developer which focused on cobalt, lithium and graphite in Canada, USA and South Korea. Since July 2016, he worked to acquire over 9,000 mineral tenements in Canada and the USA, creating the largest landholding of high-grade cobalt in North America. In addition to cobalt, he created North America’s largest lithium brine exploration project in the western USA and acquired South Korea’s largest and only NI 43-101 compliant graphite resource.

Prior to BMR, Mr. Lewis founded Robust Resources Limited (Robust), an ASX-listed mineral explorer and developer that focused on precious and base metals and manganese in Australia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. As Managing Director, he propelled Robust to become the second-best performing company on the ASX in 2009 and 2010, before privatizing the Company in 2014.

As a founder and Executive Chairman of Tengri Resources, he acquired multi-million-ounce precious metal and multi-billion pound copper holdings throughout Central Asia before listing the Company on AIM (UK).

Merle Ferguson, Chairman, ELGL, states, “We welcome Mr. Lewis to the ELGL team to support our goal of commercializing our mining assets. He is a highly accomplished in the development and commercialization of mining assets around the world. His experience and commitment to delivering results will be of tremendous assistance in supporting the Company’s expected successes.”

