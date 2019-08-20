Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Contactless Payments Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Contactless Payments -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2019

Description

The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with advanced technologies and innovative developments by the key players for providing ease of payment using devices such as mobile handsets, point of sale terminals, NFC chips, smart cards, and others. Contactless payment systems comprise smart cards or other devices that integrate RFID or NFC technologies for making secure and contactless payment. Unlike mobile payments that are done through the internet, contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transaction(s). 

The global contactless payments market is driven by reduced transaction time, convenience in processing low-value payments, and increased revenue opportunities. However, high costs involved for the installation of EPOS terminals and lower rate of adoption hamper the contactless payments market growth. 

In 2017, the global Contactless Payments market size was 23400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 117600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Ingenico Group 
Verifone Systems, Inc. 
Inside Secure 
on Track Innovations 
Oberthur Technologies SA 
Proxama, PLC. 
Wirecard AG 
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH 
Gemalto N.V. 
Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Payment Terminal Solution 
Transaction Management 
Security and Fraud Management 
Hosted Point-of-sale 
Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into 
BFSI 
Retail 
IT & Telecom 
Transportation 
Hospitality 
Government 
Others

Regional Description

The report of the Contactless Payments market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Contactless Payments market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Contactless Payments market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

Continued...            

