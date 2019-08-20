CLE Companion Brings Affordability and Convenience to Lawyers to Help Them Complete their Continuing Legal Education

Kristin Davidson CLE Companion

CLE Companion announced today that it is offering dozens of approved legal courses to help lawyers complete their Continuing Legal Education Requirement.

We created pricing that would work for all attorneys, while delivering cutting-edge, interesting content that would not only help them meet their CLE requirement, but serve them in their practice.” — Kristin Davidson

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLE Companion , a fast-growing legal technology company that is changing the CLE industry by offering an affordable and easy way for attorneys to satisfy their CLE requirement, announced today that it is offering dozens of approved legal courses that are now available on-demand. Many more are in the pipeline and will be live-streamed and then archived on the website in the coming weeks.The service is priced in three tiers – individual courses starting at $49, state compliance bundles at $159, and unlimited packages at $199. CLE Companion also offers each customer their first course for just $29.“We wanted to create pricing that would work for all attorneys, while delivering cutting-edge, interesting content that would not only help them meet their requirement, but also serve them well in their practice,” said Kristin Davidson, the Executive Director of CLE Companion. “To that end, each course is hand-selected based on current litigation as well as attorney feedback, creating a compelling library of courses.”Davidson interviewed thousands of attorneys, while building the platform. They urged her to make taking the courses as convenient as possible, advice she took to heart in creating CLE Companion.“Courses can be completed anytime, anywhere from any device,” said Davidson. “This contrasts with taking CLE at a conference, which is a major inconvenience.”Attorneys are already taking note.“CLE Companion is a powerful resource that I know I can turn to when I need it,” said Fletcher Brown, a partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & David LLP.Carla Varriale, a partner at New York City-based Havkins Rosenfeld Ritzert & Varriale, added that “my CLE Companion unlimited membership is a great value and a powerful tool for diving deeper into subject matters. The courses are always current and relevant to my practice.”Among those being live streamed in the coming weeks include:• Attorney Ethical Obligations in Consumer Bankruptcy Practice, Troy Fox;• Attorney Online Advertising + Ethics, Francine Tone, 9/18 at 12pm CT• Title Law, Matt Ayocok;• Mental State Issues in the Representation of Criminal Defendants, David Mugridge; 8/25 at 10 am CT;• False Domestic Violence Charges: What you need to know, Joseph Thully; and• ERISA, Paul Sullivan, 8/20, 11 am CT.Among those already housed on the site are:• Intro to EB-5 and E-2 Immigration Investment Structures, Rachel Ji Young Yoo• The Corporate Secretary, Jen Randolph Reise• Chronic Stress + Ethics, Francine Tone• Sexual Harassment, Michael Pospis• Introduction to Sports Law: Stateside and International structures and internal regulations, Mark Conrad• Transferring Intangibles: Buying and Selling Technology Companies, Jim Chester• Technology Ethics for Lawyers, Joe Corsemeir• Keeping Clients Trust: Even when things go wrong, Francine Tone• Drafting and Negotiating Commercial Agreements, Paige Dygert• Insurance Basics for Lawyers, Paige Dygert• Negotiating commercial Leases, Paige Dygert• Employment Discrimination and Sexual Harassment, Michael Pospis• Legal Tech Landscape now and innovations in the future, Colin Levy• E-Sports The differences between Athletes and Entertainers in Dealmaking, Jeremy EvansAbout CLE CompanionCLE Companion starts everyday with its simple mission statement: To be the easiest, most cost-effective resource to complete your MCLE online. With a multitude of offerings in both Live Stream and On Demand formats, CLE Companion sets the bar for Continuing Legal Education in all areas of practice. Find out more at https://clecompanion.com/

