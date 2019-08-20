Talroo Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 6th Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine included Talroo on its 38th annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000."It's an honor to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the 6th consecutive year,” said Talroo CEO Thad Price. “As a company that helps organizations hire better, we believe strongly that great people grow great companies. At Talroo, we hire the right people ⁠– those willing to roll up their sleeves to build products that help our clients hire better. That's the critical factor that has kept us on the list this long."Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000, only 12% of honorees has made the list six times or more. Talroo first landed on the Inc. 500 list at #131 in 2014, and has been able to sustain a high level of growth each year since, with this year’s 3-year growth rate at over 98%.Earlier this year, Talroo released its new Insights™ dashboard, a business intelligence tool that enables clients to see detailed campaign performance data, as well as system-wide labor trends within Talroo’s platform. This market intelligence allows clients not only to get more ROI from their Talroo campaigns, but to also inform recruiting strategy long-term. Learn more about the dashboard at talroo.com/insights . For more information on Talroo or to schedule a meeting, email solutions@talroo.com.About TalrooTalroo is a data-driven talent attraction solution designed to help recruiters and talent acquisition professionals get the volume and quality of applications they need to make hires. Through unique audience reach, custom niche networks, and industry-leading client service, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit www.talroo.com



