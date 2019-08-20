Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Consumer Identity and Access Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Identity and Access Management Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Consumer Identity and Access Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024" To Its Research Database

Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market.

However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. 

The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the market is divided into advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others (password management, data aggregation, and registration). The industry verticals adopting consumer IAM solutions are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy & utilities, public sector, and others (media & entertainment, education, and manufacturing). 

In 2017, the global Consumer Identity and Access Management market size was 9250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Onegini 
TransUnion 
Ping Identity Corporation 
Gigya, Inc. 
Centrify Corporation 
Okta, Inc. 
Experian PLC 
Janrain, Inc. 
Mitek Systems Inc. 
Traxion Inc. 
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc. 
MorphoTrust USA 
GB Group Plc 
ID Analytics, Inc. 
Aware Inc. 
Equifax Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Advanced Authentication 
Identity Proofing Services 
Others (Password Management, Data Aggregation, and Registration)

Market segment by Application, split into 

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) 
Healthcare 
IT & Telecom 
Consumer Goods & Retail 
Energy & Utility 
Public Sector 
Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

Regional Description

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

