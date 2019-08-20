Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
Consumer Identity and Access Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Identity and Access Management Industry
Description
Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market.
However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.
The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the market is divided into advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others (password management, data aggregation, and registration). The industry verticals adopting consumer IAM solutions are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy & utilities, public sector, and others (media & entertainment, education, and manufacturing).
In 2017, the global Consumer Identity and Access Management market size was 9250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.4% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Onegini
TransUnion
Ping Identity Corporation
Gigya, Inc.
Centrify Corporation
Okta, Inc.
Experian PLC
Janrain, Inc.
Mitek Systems Inc.
Traxion Inc.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.
MorphoTrust USA
GB Group Plc
ID Analytics, Inc.
Aware Inc.
Equifax Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Authentication
Identity Proofing Services
Others (Password Management, Data Aggregation, and Registration)
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Consumer Goods & Retail
Energy & Utility
Public Sector
Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)
Regional Description
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
