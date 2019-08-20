Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Consumer Identity and Access Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Identity and access management (IAM) solutions help organizations in the management of identities of employees, consumers, partners, contractors, and others to ensure secure and seamless services. Consumer IAM industry players help in implementing solutions that authenticate identities of customers across digital and non-digital channels. Consumer identity and access management solutions adopted by businesses assist in securing sensitive data of customers and protecting them from cyber-threats and other financial frauds. Moreover, increase in incidents of cyber-attacks and ongoing trend of using IoT across various sectors including public, manufacturing, education, defense, media & entertainment, and others are the prominent driving factors of the market.

However, lack of standardization and rise in concerns towards cloud-based security is expected to hamper global consumer identity and access management solutions adoption trend. Moreover, growing adoption of mobile devices, increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand, and aggrandized generation of network traffic are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The global consumer identity and access management market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, the market is divided into advanced authentication, identity proofing services, and others (password management, data aggregation, and registration). The industry verticals adopting consumer IAM solutions are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT & telecom, consumer goods and retail, energy & utilities, public sector, and others (media & entertainment, education, and manufacturing).

In 2017, the global Consumer Identity and Access Management market size was 9250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Onegini

TransUnion

Ping Identity Corporation

Gigya, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Okta, Inc.

Experian PLC

Janrain, Inc.

Mitek Systems Inc.

Traxion Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

MorphoTrust USA

GB Group Plc

ID Analytics, Inc.

Aware Inc.

Equifax Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Others (Password Management, Data Aggregation, and Registration)

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utility

Public Sector

Others (Media and Entertainment, Education, and Manufacturing)

Regional Description

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

