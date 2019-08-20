The Judge Group announces Ron Wagner as Senior Vice President of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, announced today the hiring of Ron Wagner as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In this newly created role, Mr. Wagner will report to Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group, and will have global responsibility for leading the company’s marketing strategy including brand building, lead generation, sales support, digital, communications, and customer experience efforts.



“Ron is a highly experienced and respected marketing leader with a proven track record of building powerful brands, making him a natural addition to our leadership team,” said Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group. “Judge has made significant strides in recent years to advance our position as a staffing, training, and consulting services market leader. Ron’s vision will build on that progress and help drive Judge to the next level.”

Mr. Wagner has 30 years marketing and communications experience, most recently as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience for ModSpace. In that role, he helped ModSpace become their industry’s leader in brand preference, search engine marketing, social media, organic lead generation, on-line revenue generation, and digital customer engagement. He was also responsible for employee communications, media relations, and crisis communications and led the US sales teams on two occasions. Prior to his role with ModSpace, Mr. Wagner was the Vice President of Marketing for GMAC Financial Services.

“This is such a great opportunity,” says Mr. Wagner. “The Judge Group is a highly respected organization that’s been built on a solid foundation over the course of the past 50 years. I can’t wait to dive-in, work across the organization, and do my best to make the brand even better for the employees and customers of The Judge Group.”

Mr. Wagner holds a B.A. in Advertising from Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications and is very involved with the University through advisory board activities, guest lecturing, and student mentoring and development. He and his family reside in Glenside, PA.

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 and for more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com .

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

CONTACT

Ryan Miller, Marketing Manager

(610) 667-7700

rmiller@judge.com



