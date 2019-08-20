SBQ Holdings, a MasterBeat Corporation, Provides Corporate Update & Increases Precious Metals Holdings

/EIN News/ -- SBQ Adds to Precious Metals Portfolio and Forms Asset Acquisition Entity

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SBQ Holdings, LLC (SBQ), a MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets, provides shareholders with a corporate, financial, and operations update. In recently published disclosure, the company reported initial operations revenues, precious metals acquisitions and pending closing of initial real estate asset. The company is also announcing it added 300 ounces of silver bullion to its asset portfolio and the formation of its first real estate asset holding company, 246 Driftwood, LLC, a Florida company, for its initial real estate acquisition.

The new asset holding company, 246 Driftwood, LLC, was formed to hold SBQ’s initial real estate asset which is expected to close in the coming weeks. The Driftwood asset is being acquired utilizing traditional asset-backed bank financing and is a perfect fit for the SBQ model: income generating, profitable and self-sustainable, while also delivering asset appreciation.

Also, in line with the SBQ model, the company purchased 300 additional ounces of silver bullion on the recent dip in precious metals’ spot prices. SBQ now owns 907 ounces of silver and gold bullion to realize asset appreciation but also to hedge against market fluctuations and potential real estate depreciation. The SBQ precious metals model, which is both strategic and opportunistic, takes advantage of precious metals opportunities while consistently making scheduled metals acquisitions to safeguard against market fluctuations.

“Our latest disclosures and financials display a tiny sliver of our vision and operations. In the first 30 – 45 days, we generated revenues, added tangible assets to our balance sheet and are ready to acquire our first real estate asset,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat. “The SBQ vision and operations are coming together effectively and efficiently to add tangible value to the company and our shareholders. With the patience exercised in these initial real estate acquisitions, we have gained valuable trust from our financial partners, as well as access to additional credit facilities. As we add real estate and precious metals assets to our portfolio, we will keep shareholders informed.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits and self-sustainability.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact: Josh Tanneriello 561-570-7050 josh@masterbeatcorp.com



