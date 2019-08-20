Industry Veteran Jason Bennett joins TrackStreet as VP of Strategy and Business Development

Bennett brings to TrackStreet over 25 years of experience, holding senior-level roles in business development, venture capital, alliances, marketing, and sales

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrackStreet, an industry-leading Software as a Service (Saas) brand protection platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and automation to radically reduce brand, MAP, and resale pricing policy violations, is announcing the appointment of Jason Bennett as VP of Strategy and Business Development.

Over his 25-year career, Bennett has held senior-level roles in business development, venture capital, alliances, marketing, and sales at Accenture, Dell/EMC, Gartner, Hitachi Data Systems, and Violin Memory. Most recently he was the VP of Marketing for T-Systems, the enterprise division of Deutsche Telekom/T-Mobile.

TrackStreet helps product manufacturers and brands of all sizes gain visibility and control over their internet sales channel.

Uniquely positioned to offer insight into a brand’s eCommerce performance across all Internet marketplaces and ecommerce websites, TrackStreet helps its customers uncover opportunities to build competitive advantage, increase profit margins and find growth opportunities. It does so by discovering who is selling their product and at what price, automatically enforcing Minimum Advertised Pricing (MAP) or resale policies, and implementing technology-based controls across the Internet sales channel in order to maximize conversion and sales opportunities for a brand’s value-added resale partners.

With TrackStreet, companies can now protect both their offline and online authorized resellers by ensuring that their products are being sold by the right partners, at the right price points, in a manner consistent with optimized brand messaging, while gaining valuable insights into their channel, at large.

“As more and more companies continue to grow their business through online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay, digital agencies are playing an increased role in their strategy,” said Bennett. “It’s an exciting time to join TrackStreet as it’s focused on helping those agencies and industry partners add an additional layer of analytics, market control, and insight to their sales channel. Now they can not only create a campaign, but leverage TrackStreet technology to create an almost unfair competitive advantage while driving explosive ROI for their clients.”

“While TrackStreet has been recognized as a market leader in the brand protection space, we’ve taken great pride in knowing that more than having best-in-class technology, we also have best-in-class people,” said Andrew Schydlowsly, TrackStreet Founder and CEO. “We’re extremely excited to add Jason to our team and to leverage his experience building world-class partnership programs and customer-centric strategies as we continue to accelerate our growth as the only multi-solution platform in the brand protection space.”

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Bennett is an active member of the Trojan family and joins TrackStreet in its Santa Barbara office.

# # #







https://www.trackstreet.com

TrackStreet is the leading SaaS platform to protect + grow the world’s best brands.TrackStreet’s platform puts the power of Artificial Intelligence and Automation in the hands of hundreds of brands to protect brand value, enforce resale pricing and MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) policies and increase channel sales. For more information, visithttps://www.trackstreet.com

Jason Bennett-VP of Strategy and Business Development TrackStreet jason@trackstreet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.