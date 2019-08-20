Global Luxury Down Jacket Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Luxury Down Jacket Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Luxury down jackets are premium winterwear insulated with warm materials such as duck or goose feather. Goose feather is lighter and warmer, whereas duck feather is relatively cheaper. Key players have come up with a combination of the two, and it has gained much popularity among the customers. These jackets are capable of trapping warm air and retaining heat. It helps in keeping people warm in extreme weather conditions. Its remarkable warmth to weight ratio is projected to lead the growth of the luxury down jacket market over the next couple of years.

The product is easily foldable and packs small making it suitable to carry during vacations. Increasing demand for air travel, in conjunction with the declining price of flight tickets, has led to an increase in influx of tourists on the global front. With more tourists visiting places with colder temperatures, the expansion of luxury down jacket market is likely to expedite in the years to come. Also, a huge number of tourists plan vacations during the winter break, which is also expected to propel market growth over the next few years.

Down jackets have a wide comfort temperature range, which makes it suitable for both cold and warm temperatures. The development of the global economy has led to a considerable increase in the purchasing power of the population. It is likely to affect the growth pace of the luxury down jacket market positively in the foreseeable future. In addition, the rising standards of living are also anticipated to work in favor of the market over the next couple of years. The rising inclination in consumer preferences towards established brands is likely to fuel demand for luxurious down jackets in the upcoming years.

Changing climatic conditions are also expected to unleash developmental opportunities for market players. The changes in the weather conditions have led to a drastic drop in temperatures during the winter season. It is prognosticated to favor expansion of luxury down jacket market over the next couple of years. It is also projected to impact the changing fashion trends in a favorable manner. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for the product in the years to come.

The distribution channels of the market covered in this report are shopping mall, exclusive shop, and online store. The growth of the e-commerce sector has been observed to be increasingly beneficial for the players in the luxury down jacket market. Increasing penetration of the online sales channel is likely to boost revenue growth in the nearby future.

The geographical evaluation of the luxury down jacket market spans primarily across five regions - North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). Increasing per capita income in developed as well as developing economies are poised to drive the growth of the luxury down jacket market in the regional segments over the next couple of years. Some of the significant country-level markets of the region are the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil among others.

