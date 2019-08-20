Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Lunch Box Market 2019

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Lunch Box Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Lunch boxes have been a quintessential fixture of children’s food boxes for many years. The portability options that lunch boxes offer has fuelled the development of the market further. The need to transport food easily without spoilage of the nutritive value as well as the overall presentation of the food items has further boosted the need for lunch boxes. The term lunch box was derived famously from the use of these boxes food that was consumed at lunch in offices and schools; as breakfast and dinner meals were typically taken at home. The notion of a food container had been around for a long time, but it wasn’t until recently people started using tobacco tins to carry food, followed by the usage of lithographed pictures on metal, that the vessels became a mainstay of youth and a saleable product.

The development of the workforce and increased emphasis on having healthy home-prepared meals are bolstering the lunch box market globally. Previously, lunch boxes were considered an unpopular item to carry around, but their use has surged due to the influence of health and wellness trends. The use of lunch boxes was primarily restricted to the use of cold food items such as sandwiches. However, the development of robust materials for making lunch boxes has significantly altered the market landscape in recent years. For example, a brand yeti has recently launched a cooler type lunch box bag other deviating from its cooler bag range, which is well established.

The rise in camping and outdoor activities is also expected to have a favorable impact on the development of the lunch box market in the coming years. Moreover, the trend pertaining to “bento boxes,” which advocate the consumption of meal that is properly balanced in terms of nutrition, is furthering spurring the purchase of lunch boxes around the world. For instance, ‘Bentgo’ a US-based company has become a best-selling bento box on the global retailing platform, Amazon. The product comprises of perfectly sized leak-proof compartments, which is a typical feature of bento boxes that emphasize portion control.

The lunchbox market globally is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use or application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the lunchbox market is segmented into metal lunch box, plastic lunch box, and glass lunch box.

The application-based segmentation of the lunch box market comprises of restaurant, home among others. The regional assessment of the lunch box market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and South America. The market in the Asia Pacific and North American region is expected to show immense growth potential primarily due to the huge consumer base in these regions for lunch boxes. The European and the Middle East & African regions are also expected to gain growth traction in the upcoming period. The South American region is expected to control a minimal share in the lunch box market in the coming years. The competitors profiled in the lunchbox market globally are Tupperware, LOCK and LOCK, Thermos, ARSTO, World Kitchen, and Zojirushi, to name a few.

Global Lunch Box Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Lunch Box industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Lunch Box manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Lunch Box industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Lunch Box Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

