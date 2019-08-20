Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke Industry
Description
The Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 24.11 billion USD in 2018 to reach 33.58 billion USD by 2025; its actual sales are 137.7 million metric tons in 2018.
This report studies the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The major players in global Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market include
Sinopec
Valero
Reliance
Shell
ExxonMobil
CNPC
Chevron
Saudi Aramco
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Oxbow
RAIN CARBON
PBF Energy
ConocoPhillips
LyondellBasell
BP
On the basis of product, the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is primarily split into
Fuel Grade
Calcined Coke
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Cement
Power
Aluminum
Steel
Others
Regional Description
The report of the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Green Petroleum Coke & Calcined Petroleum Coke market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2019-2025.
Continued...
