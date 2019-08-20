Global Log Managements Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Log Managements Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

The global market for Log Managements was valued at USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to surpass a valuation of USD XX Mn by the year 2024. The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during the assessment period (2019-2024). Luggage retail is viewed a high-growth sector across the global. Global sales of luggage or baggage, which include suitcase, backpacks, containers among others have continued to grow over the years. This is a major driver of the market. Growth of the global tourism industry is also influencing the demand for luggage. Modern travel system makes luggage an essential commodity for travellers or passengers. There has been tremendous change in luggage design over the years.

Luggage have come a long way from the typical trunks or chests which were made of wood or other heavy materials. Moreover, technological advances in the aviation sector along with better accessibility has leading to a higher number of travellers. As more and more individuals are opting to travel the world, the tourism industry grows further. The nature of travelling has also changed, which has created the need for a broader range of luggage such as smaller handbags, trolley bags, etc. The changing consumer preference is prompting market players to expand the range of products. Modern luggage designs are much more fulfilling catering to various trip necessities.

Today, a wide variety of luggage is available, of which anti-theft luggage, backpacks and sports luggage are witnessing strong demand worldwide. The popularity of such as segments is on the rise. Consumers are also focusing on developing lightweight, durable and multipurpose luggage. Weight reduction is expected to remain a primary focus area for luggage manufacturers in the forthcoming years. Airlines regulations support the use of light-weight luggage. At the same time, companies the also focusing on introduction of travel-purpose luggage such as business luggage, casual luggage, leisure luggage and travel luggage.

Samsonite is one of the leading companies engaged in manufacturing, marketing and selling of luggage. The company has an impressive global presence and represent major revenue share in key regional markets. North America is one of the most attractive regional markets for Log Managements. The region accounts for a significant share of the global market for Log Managements. Each year, many Americans travel internationally and inter-state. The large number of travellers make North America a key destination for market players.

