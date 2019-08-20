Digital Inks Market To Reach USD 4.77 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Digital Inks Market Size – USD 2.63 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Digital Inks Industry Trends – The rising demand from the APAC region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand from the textile industries across the globe is propelling the growth of the market.

The global Digital Inks market is forecast to reach USD 4.77 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand from the textile industries across the globe will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising population, coupled with the increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, will also have an impact on the demand for digital inks. Digital printers provide cleaner finish and use less space than conventional printing, thus allowing the use of unlimited color combinations. The technology doesn’t require water for the sublimation of digital textile printing, which allows lesser consumption of power and thus reduces cost.

The growth of the North American Digital Inks market is attributed to its textile industry. The textiles industry in North America is one of the largest markets in the globe. The non-woven fabrics are expected to drive the textile market over the forecast period. Non-woven fabrics are being used to make products lighter, more efficient, and cost-effective. Moreover, the textile industry for the healthcare sector is continuously expanding and growing. The medical textile industry in the region has been improving the existing products, creating new ones with new materials, and innovating designs. Some of these new products are being designed for less invasive surgical procedures, infection control, and accelerated healing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The electrographic inks account for a larger market share of ~55% in the year 2018. The increasing usage of electrographic printing in the packaging industry is the key driver contributing to the growth of the segment over the forecast period. It can be used on a wide range of substrates such as paper, glass, metal, and fabrics. The technology is majorly used for commercial purposes owing to the benefits associated with it, such as cost-effectiveness, high-speed functioning, and ability to print on a large scale.

The inkjet inks are anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, owing to its outstanding image quality, particularly with color photos, as the ink technology uses thousands of ink droplets shot onto the paper.

The plastic substrates account for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018, as plastic is the common name for all types of polymers and is the most common substrate used in manufacturing. The ceramic substrates are anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in research and development of printing technologies. Moreover, the rising technological innovations; increasing disposable income levels; and the increasing sales of printers and computers in this region are anticipated to increase demand for digital inks. In emerging countries such as India, Japan, and China, Japan is expected to hold the most significant regional segment, owing to the developing manufacturing companies and high demand for digital printing in this region.

Key participants include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nazdar Ink Technologies, and Wikoff Color Corporation, among others, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Digital Inks market on the basis of product type, application, substrate type, technology, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electrographic

Inkjet

Substrate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Plastics

Ceramics

Glass

Textiles

Paper

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Advertising and Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing and Household Textiles

Packaging

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

